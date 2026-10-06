“Ukraine’s Going to Be Destroyed” — Scott Ritter Exclusive From Russia

What does Scott Ritter believe will happen to Ukraine—and why does he think a negotiated end to the war is becoming harder to achieve?

In this exclusive interview for my Substack, I speak with Scott while he is in Russia. We discuss the Russia–Ukraine war, claims of a possible confrontation with Poland, infrastructure attacks, and the difference between reports about Russia and what we each say we are seeing on the ground.

Scott is a former U.S. Marine Corps intelligence officer, former United Nations weapons inspector, author, and commentator. He brings his analysis; I bring questions informed by my reporting in and around the conflict.

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“Ukraine’s going to be destroyed”

At approximately 29:49, Scott makes the statement behind this headline:

“Ukraine’s going to be destroyed.”

The statement comes within a wider argument about Ukraine’s government, military, economy, and relationship with the West. Earlier, he argues that Russia will seek to destroy Ukraine “as it currently exists,” rather than accept what he views as a temporary pause that would allow its military to rebuild.

This is Scott’s prediction, not a confirmed outcome. He explicitly distinguishes his assessment from whether the Russian government agrees with him. Watch the full exchange to hear the reasoning and qualifications behind the headline.

Is Russia preparing to attack Poland?

I ask Scott about claims that Russia may be preparing for a wider conflict. Drawing on his visit to Kaliningrad, he describes the preparations he would expect to see before such an operation and explains why he says he did not observe them.

His answer leads into a broader discussion of European security, escalation, and the risks of interpreting warnings as evidence that another war is imminent.

Ukrainian cities, peace talks, and the war’s direction

We discuss claims that attacks on infrastructure could make Ukrainian cities uninhabitable. Scott gives his interpretation of Russia’s objectives and the potential consequences for Ukraine’s economy and population.

I also ask what might bring the fighting to an end. Scott discusses previous negotiations, the Minsk agreements, and why he believes trust has broken down.

What would a settlement require? Could it hold? His answers help explain his prediction about Ukraine’s future.

Drone strikes, refineries, and fuel availability

Another major part of the interview concerns attacks on Russian refineries.

I describe the fuel availability and prices I have observed in southern Russia, and ask Scott about Moscow and Kaliningrad.

Scott argues that the economic effect of these attacks is being misrepresented. He discusses repair times, redistribution of fuel, and oil exports. The figures and conclusions he gives are his claims in the interview; this post does not independently verify them.

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Why the full conversation matters

We also discuss Scott’s return to Russia, the restrictions he says he faced in the United States, his contacts in Russia, and his observations about public opinion and access to information.

Near the end, we address sensational reports about disease restrictions and the importance of examining the evidence behind dramatic headlines.

As I say in the interview, no single source has all the information. Watch, compare different accounts, and form your own conclusions.

What do you think could bring this war to an end? Which of Scott’s arguments do you agree or disagree with—and why? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

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