I'm Patrick Lancaster, and today I bring you an exclusive frontline report from the Belgorod region of Russia, where tensions have reached a boiling point. Alongside the Akhmat Special Forces' "Khokhol" battalion, I document real-time engagements as Russian artillery units counter Ukrainian incursions across the border. This was before the 26th of April

A Drone Overhead: Immediate Danger

As we prepared for our report, the situation escalated quickly — a Ukrainian kamikaze drone was detected above us. The air was thick with tension as soldiers activated their electronic warfare (EW) systems, aiming to jam and disable enemy UAVs. With the constant threat of attack from the sky, there was no room for mistakes. Every movement, every decision could be the difference between life and death

The Mission: Defend Russian Territory

We traveled with Oryol, the artillery commander of the Khokhol battalion. Their goal was clear: destroy any Ukrainian forces that had crossed into Russian territory. Using D-30 artillery pieces, the Russian forces targeted enemy infantry and, if possible, armored vehicles based on the latest coordinates. The commanders stressed that although the situation remained "stably tense," Russian forces were determined to prevent any breakthroughs.

Life on the Edge

Throughout our journey, the dangers were omnipresent. The road was known to be heavily monitored by FPV drones — small, fast UAVs capable of devastating attacks. Armed soldiers constantly scanned the skies, prepared to respond to any threat at a moment's notice. Despite these precautions, the ever-present hum of drones above us was a chilling reminder that safety was never guaranteed.

Artillery in Action

After reaching the firing positions, we witnessed the Russian forces unleash their artillery barrage on Ukrainian positions. The explosions echoed through the fields — each shot carefully aimed at the coordinates provided. The operation was conducted swiftly, as remaining stationary under the drone-filled skies could be fatal. After the firing mission, it was a race against time to evacuate the area before any retaliatory strikes could hit.

A Journalist’s Reality: Faith and Fear

Inside the vehicle — slow and vulnerable — I placed my life in the hands of the soldiers protecting us. I openly prayed to God for protection, thinking of my family back home, soon to welcome my third son. In the chaos of war, hope and faith are constant companions.

Every report I create is not for sensationalism but to give you, the audience, information you won’t find in the Western mainstream media. Whether you support Ukraine, Russia, or neither, you deserve to see all sides of the story. My goal is to document what I see with my own eyes, offering raw, unfiltered insight from the frontlines.

A Final Message

I urge you: don't just rely on one source for information. Educate yourself from multiple perspectives. Think critically. The world is far more complex than simple narratives suggest.

Your support makes this work possible.

