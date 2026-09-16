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Trigg Ledger Publisher's avatar
Trigg Ledger Publisher
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The mainstream media is acting completely shocked this week over the Space Force’s "sudden" admission that the U.S. has active offensive weapons in orbit.

​But if you track the physical logistics and federal acquisition ledgers instead of political theater, you knew this was coming months ago. Look at the timestamps in the image below.

​Back in July, The Trigg Ledger published the exact financial blueprint of this orbital kill-chain. We tracked the $6.45 billion un-competed SpaceX monopoly, specifically highlighting the $4.16B "Golden Dome" and $2.29B Space Data Network.

​The Pentagon didn't just randomly decide to declassify these space weapons on September 14th. They are publicly arming the satellite grid right now because CENTCOM is exactly three weeks away from a massive Phase 1 amphibious clearance of the Strait of Hormuz, and they are warning adversaries not to blind the staging logistics.

​We just mapped the entire October operational timeline, the Germany de-confliction summit, and the exact prediction market arbitrage to trade this latency. Read the full intelligence brief here:

👉 https://triggledger.substack.com/p/pricing-the-pause-why-the-kinetic?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=8gc1qf

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Sue's avatar
Sue
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Thank you dear Patrick for your extended analysis of the actual circumstances of this undercover

real war from NATO to the countries that reject being vasals.

Your Patagonian-Spanish follower

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