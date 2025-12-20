USA Invasion Of Venezuela For Oil Announced By Trump

“You remember they took all of our energy rights… they took all of our oil.”

That’s the emotional framing I keep hearing in conversations connected to Venezuela’s energy sector — and it’s also the language now being echoed in U.S. political messaging.

I’m Patrick Lancaster, reporting to you from near the Colombia–Venezuela border, where I’ve been speaking with people on the ground while trying to cross into Venezuela to show what’s happening as we see it — not through third-party commentary.

Over the past months, the U.S. narrative has largely been presented as a “war on drugs” connected to Venezuela. But now, the message has shifted in a way many critics have been predicting: it’s about oil — and more.

“Not just a war on drugs” — and then the admission

In my reporting here, the key point people keep coming back to is this: for months, critics argued that the anti-drug framing was a cover for something else. And in recent days, Trump has publicly stated what many believe “everybody knew” — that this is not only about drugs.

The claim being made is blunt: the U.S. is going to “take back” oil lands and other assets, described as having been “stolen.”

That raises a core question that cuts through all politics and propaganda:

Is Venezuela “stealing” land and oil from the United States — or is Venezuela putting sovereignty first?

The 2007 nationalization: the turning point

To understand why the oil issue is so central, you have to go back to 2007, when Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez expanded the nationalization of oil industry assets and infrastructure.

According to the outline explained during my conversations here, the nationalization impacted many U.S. and foreign companies operating in Venezuela. Companies were offered arrangements structured as joint ventures with the state, with the state holding majority control — and as a result, many private operators lost control over oil fields they previously ran.

This is exactly where the debate becomes explosive, because one side calls that “theft,” while the other side calls it “a sovereign state controlling its own resources.”

And today — with tensions rising again — those old disputes are being pulled back into the center of a new geopolitical confrontation.

Waiting at the border: why I’m still in Colombia

I came to Colombia without needing a visa, and I informed Venezuela’s Ministry of International Communication ahead of time that I was coming. I was told my name would be on a list at the border and that there would be no problem.

But for now, we’re still here, waiting to cross, trying to figure out what the issue is and how to resolve it. We’ve been in contact with representatives in Caracas about the situation.

Even if I can’t cross immediately, I’m still working here on the ground in Colombia to bring you perspectives you won’t get from studio analysis.

What people on the ground told me

To understand how this is being perceived in the region, I spoke with people here in Cúcuta — including professionals and journalists.

1) A human rights lawyer: “Behind a war, there’s always business”

One of the people I spoke with was Kenny Sandino Cuellar, a lawyer and human-rights defender who also teaches at a university in Cúcuta.

His view was straightforward: behind war, there is usually business — something to protect, something to gain, or something to hand to partners. He said it may be “good to know the clear intentions,” but that it likely damages how the U.S. is viewed across South America, especially given the long history of North–South tensions.

He also emphasized that Venezuela is a rentier state — meaning its primary income comes from oil — and that many international actors aren’t trying to “save” Venezuela; they’re negotiating around money and resources. In that framing, the people in the middle — the population — are the ones who pay the price.

He expressed doubts that a direct invasion is likely right now because the consequences could be heavy — both for the region and for the U.S. itself.

2) A Colombian journalist: “An attack on sovereignty”

I also spoke with Gerly Corsa Ramírez, a social communicator and journalist in Cúcuta.

Her reaction was intense: she described the statements about intervention as extremely serious, calling them an attack on sovereignty and independence — not only for Venezuela, but for Latin America as a whole.

She pointed to the economic pressure Venezuela has faced for more than a decade and argued that threats and blockades create long-term social consequences — including mass migration. She noted that millions of Venezuelans have left the country, with Colombia receiving a very large share.

Her position was that Venezuela’s future should be decided by Venezuelans through elections and political processes — not by foreign pressure.

3) A local resident: “This is false — Venezuela is suffering already”

Another man I spoke with, Alexander, rejected the idea that Venezuela “stole” anything. He described Venezuela as already suffering a major crisis and suggested that the situation is far more complex than the slogans being used.

The uncomfortable question: were the “drug boats” really drug boats?

One more thing keeps coming up here: reports that nearly 30 boats have been destroyed by U.S. action as part of the drug-war narrative.

But people here question it: were they truly drug smugglers?

Some say: not all of them — maybe not even most.

And that matters, because once the narrative shifts from “drugs” to “oil,” it forces everyone to re-check what came before.

What happens next

My goal remains the same: to get you real voices, real locations, and real conditions — from inside Venezuela if I’m allowed in, and from the border region if I’m not.

And I want you to weigh in too:

Is nationalization “theft,” or sovereignty?

Does the U.S. have “rights” to Venezuelan oil — or does Venezuela?

Is the “war on drugs” narrative collapsing into an open resource claim?

I’ll keep pushing forward and documenting what I can from the ground



