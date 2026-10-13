Why an American Airline Captain Left the US for Russia

Ronald Gaudier talks about leaving his life in Texas, starting again in Krasnodar, and living with the effects of a war beyond the front line.

What makes a retired American airline captain leave the United States and build a new life in Russia?

In this full interview, I sit down with Ronald Gaudier—Ron—to hear his answer in his own words. He describes a life that once included a senior airline career and a ranch in Texas, and the decisions that eventually brought him to Krasnodar in southern Russia.

Ron traces his interest in Donbass back to contact with Russell “Texas” Bentley and a first visit to Donetsk in 2018. He explains how that experience shaped his outlook and why, by his account, he decided to leave the United States permanently in November 2021.

We discuss the personal costs of that decision, his involvement in humanitarian aid, and his concerns about returning to America. These are Ron’s experiences and his account of what led him here.

The conversation also gets into the practical side of starting over. Why Krasnodar? What has he found straightforward, and what has been frustrating? Ron talks about residency paperwork, banking, bureaucracy, and plans to travel around Russia in a van. Behind the headline about an American moving to Russia just like anywhere there are the ordinary problems of making a home and getting things done.

We then turn to the war: how he sees the roles of the United States and Europe, the risks of escalation, and the possibilities for an eventual settlement. I question some of his conclusions and put other interpretations to him. It is a candid conversation, and we do not agree on every point.

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One of the most striking parts comes when Ron describes life in Krasnodar. He talks about drone warnings, interruptions to mobile internet, and an explosion he says he witnessed near his home. Alongside that, he describes shops, people going about their day, and the routines of city life. We discuss how the effects of the war reach people living beyond the front line.

My aim with interviews like this is to put people’s experiences and perspectives in front of you, ask questions, and let you assess their answers.

Watch the full conversation and tell me which parts you found convincing—and which you would challenge.

In this interview

00:00 Opening report

01:44 Meet Ronald Gaudier

03:31 Why he moved to Russia

11:33 Daily life and practical challenges

14:23 Residency and banking

22:17 Perspectives on the war

27:29 Europe and escalation

33:04 Territory and possible outcomes

40:30 Life in Krasnodar and drone warnings

49:17 Final interview reflections

50:02 Closing report

Which part of Ron’s experience surprised you most? What would you ask him in a follow-up interview? Leave your questions in the comments.

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—Patrick Lancaster