Why Greenland Has Become One of the Most Strategically Important Places on Earth

Greenland is no longer a remote, frozen landmass sitting quietly on the edge of the Arctic. Today, it is one of the most strategically contested regions on the planet — not because of headlines or climate slogans, but because of power, geography, military reach, and critical resources.

In a live expert-level discussion, Patrick Lancaster, Cyrus Janssen, and special guest Craig Parry broke down why Greenland has moved to the center of U.S., NATO, Russian, and Chinese strategic thinking.

Greenland’s Military Value in the Arctic

Geography is destiny — and Greenland sits at the center of the GIUK gap (Greenland–Iceland–UK), a critical choke point for naval and air movement between the Arctic and the North Atlantic. Control or influence over Greenland directly affects:

Early-warning missile detection

Arctic air and naval dominance

U.S. homeland defense

NATO’s ability to track Russian strategic forces

The U.S. military presence at Pituffik Space Base (formerly Thule Air Base) is not symbolic — it is essential. From this location, the United States monitors missile launches, space assets, and Arctic airspace. As polar routes open and militarization increases, Greenland becomes less of a buffer and more of a frontline.

Share

A Geographic Pivot Between Superpowers

Greenland is uniquely positioned between North America, Europe, and the Arctic Ocean. That makes it a strategic hinge point in great-power competition:

The United States & NATO see Greenland as critical to defending the North Atlantic and Arctic approaches

Russia views Arctic dominance as essential to protecting its nuclear deterrent and northern sea routes

China sees Greenland as a long-term economic and logistical foothold in the Arctic

This is not theoretical. Arctic shipping lanes, submarine routes, and air corridors are already reshaping military planning. Greenland sits directly in the middle of all of them.

Leave a comment

Critical Minerals = National Security

One of the most important takeaways from the discussion is that critical minerals are no longer just an economic issue — they are a national security issue.

Greenland is believed to hold significant deposits of:

Rare earth elements

Copper

Nickel

Zinc

Other strategic metals essential for defense systems, energy infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing

As Craig Parry explains, modern militaries cannot function without secure access to these materials. Missiles, radar systems, aircraft, satellites, and electric grids all depend on minerals that are increasingly scarce — and often controlled by geopolitical rivals.

Reducing dependence on adversarial supply chains has become a strategic priority for the United States and its allies, and Greenland plays a central role in that effort.

Mining, Infrastructure, and Military Planning Are Now Linked

One of the most overlooked realities is how mining, infrastructure, and military planning are converging in Greenland.

Developing large-scale mining projects requires:

Ports

Roads

Airstrips

Power generation

Those same assets also enhance military mobility and logistical reach. As a result, decisions about mining permits, infrastructure investment, and foreign partnerships are no longer purely economic — they carry long-term strategic consequences.

This is why Greenland’s development path is watched so closely in Washington, Brussels, Moscow, and Beijing.

Beyond Climate Narratives

While climate change is often used as the public-facing explanation for Arctic interest, the panel makes one thing clear: power politics, resources, and military positioning are the real drivers.

Melting ice accelerates access, but it is what lies beneath the ice — and where Greenland sits on the map — that truly matters.

The Future of the Arctic Runs Through Greenland

Greenland has become a strategic crossroads where:

Global military competition intensifies

Resource security shapes foreign policy

Infrastructure decisions influence future conflicts

This is not about speculation — it is about preparation. The Arctic is no longer a distant frontier. It is an emerging arena of great-power competition, and Greenland is at its center.

As this discussion makes clear, anyone trying to understand the future balance of power in the world cannot afford to ignore Greenland.



Support independent frontline reporting (crowdfunded):

💥 Donate ONE TIME PAY (card): https://bit.ly/OneTimeSupportPLnewstoday



💥 Donate MONTHLY: https://bit.ly/MonthlyPLnewstoday



💥 Donate BTC: 1AGiuuVR4uCqz5tZtyf6ekm5BQEWQwfLvz

💥 Donate ONE TIME or Monthly: https://buymeacoffee.com/plnewstoday