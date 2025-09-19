I’m reporting from the border warzone again, and I’ll be straight with you: I want peace like everyone else. But if you look at the law and the facts on the ground, a full peace deal isn’t likely soon — not because of what Kyiv, Washington, or even Trump say, but because of what Russian law now requires.

The core legal roadblock (not an opinion — the law)

In 2020, Russia added a key clause to its Constitution (Article 67, paragraph 2.1). It says any actions aimed at alienating Russian territory — and even calls to do so — are prohibited. That makes “giving up” any land Russia claims unconstitutional. Multiple Russian legal portals publish the exact wording. base.garant.ru+2constitution.garant.ru+2

On top of that, in October 2022 Moscow adopted federal constitutional laws to formally admit Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson as subjects of the Russian Federation. Whether or not the world recognizes it, inside Russia’s legal system these areas are now treated as Russian regions. Kremlin+2CIS Legislation+2

Russia’s Criminal Code also penalizes public calls to violate territorial integrity (Article 280.1). That doesn’t just shape media talk — it narrows what Russian officials can openly propose at a negotiating table. Rights in Russia+2Kremlin+2

Bottom line: Any settlement that trades away parts of those four regions would clash with Russia’s current Constitution and criminal law.

Share

The international picture (how the rest of the world sees it)

The UN General Assembly’s ES-11/4 resolution declared Russia’s annexations invalid under international law and urged all states not to recognise them. That is the prevailing international position, and it’s not likely to soften. United Nations Documentation+2Digital Library+2

Meanwhile, many legal scholars and outlets have noted that Ukraine’s own Constitution bars unilateral cessions of territory and says any changes to borders require a nationwide referendum (Article 73), and even constitutional amendments cannot violate territorial integrity (Article 157). In practice, that means Kyiv can’t just sign land away either. LegislationLine+2Council of Europe+2

So both legal systems — Russia’s and Ukraine’s — lock the battlefield lines into law. That’s why “land swap” talk keeps running into brick walls. AP News+1

What this means for a ceasefire vs. “full peace”

Could there be a temporary ceasefire or a narrower deal (local withdrawals, humanitarian corridors, prisoner exchanges)? Possibly. But a comprehensive peace that redraws control lines and is signed off by both capitals would have to square with:

Russia’s ban on “alienating” any territory it claims as its own (Constitution Art. 67(2.1) + the 2022 accession laws), and

Ukraine’s rules requiring a nationwide referendum for any border changes, with a broader constitutional prohibition on violating territorial integrity. Council of Europe+3Конституция РФ 2025+3Kremlin+3

That’s the immovable object vs. immovable object problem — law vs. law — before you even get to politics or the battlefield.

Leave a comment

On the ground with Russian units

In this report I’m showing you what I can from the positions near Belgorod and Kursk and from operations pushing into Kharkiv (Kharkov) and Sumy areas. I’ve filmed the artillery, reconnaissance teams, and the constant drone threat overhead. The human cost is right in front of my lens — and I’ll keep showing it, even when it’s hard to watch.

I won’t tell you what to think. Compare, cross-check, and decide for yourself. That’s why I put out footage others won’t show.

Key takeaways

Russia’s law forbids giving up territory it says is Russian; four Ukrainian regions are written into Russia’s constitutional order. Конституция РФ 2025+1

Ukraine’s law bars ceding territory without a nationwide referendum and forbids amendments violating territorial integrity. LegislationLine+1

The UNGA declared the annexations illegal; most states won’t recognise them. United Nations Documentation

That legal gridlock makes a full peace unlikely soon; at best, expect temporary arrangements while fighting and negotiations continue.

⚡️📣Why Russia Will NOT Agree To Peace Anytime Soon!⚡️📣