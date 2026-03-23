🇨🇦 Will Canada Break Apart? What Albertans Think About Separatism

I am in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Today I’m trying to understand a question that, until recently, seemed almost impossible — could Canada actually break apart? And is Alberta really ready to separate from the country?

In recent years, the topic of separatism in Canada has resurfaced. And while similar movements exist in different regions, Alberta is now considered the main center of this movement.

According to various estimates, between 20% and 30% of the province’s population may support the idea of separation. But what do ordinary people actually think?

🗣️ “It’s just a waste of time”

The first thing that stands out is the strong division of opinions.

Many of the people I spoke to believe that talk of independence is greatly exaggerated.

One local told me directly:

“Nothing is going to happen. It’s just a small group of people. A waste of public time.”

According to him, most Canadians — including people in Alberta — do not support separation. He compared it to the movement in Quebec: loud, but not a real threat to the country.

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⚖️ “It’s a tiny minority”

Another person was even more blunt:

“It’s a bunch of idiots looking for likes and views.”

He emphasized that the movement has no real support and also pointed out serious legal challenges.

According to him, if Alberta were to separate, it could even lose a significant portion of its land, since much of it is tied to treaties with Indigenous peoples.

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🔥 “We feed the country — and get nothing back”

But there is another side.

I spoke with a woman who openly supports separation and has already signed a petition for a referendum.

Her position was far more emotional and deeply rooted:

“Alberta has been providing for this country for decades. We have the richest natural resources. Yet we’re constantly ignored.”

She believes the federal government and eastern provinces, especially Ontario, treat Alberta unfairly.

Her main argument is economic:

Alberta contributes more to the federal budget

But receives less in return

The money goes to other regions

“We’re tired of sending our money and getting nothing back.”

💰 Economy and resources — the key argument

Supporters of separation often focus on the same points:

Oil and gas

Natural resources

Economic independence

In their view, Alberta could function on its own — and possibly even thrive without federal control.

“Canada can’t live without Alberta. But Alberta can live without Canada.”

⚠️ Accusations of “treason”

Interestingly, the movement is already facing strong criticism.

Some even call it “treason.”

But supporters strongly disagree:

“It’s not treason. It’s democracy.”

They believe this is about a region’s right to decide its own future.

🌍 The question remains open

When I asked people how widespread support for separatism really is, the answers varied widely.

Some said — “almost nobody.”

Others — “almost everyone I know.”

As usual, the truth is likely somewhere in between.

❓ What’s next?

At this point:

There is no official referendum

No clear political plan

But growing dissatisfaction

And the main question remains:

👉 Is this just talk?

👉 Or the beginning of a real political process?

🎤 Conclusion

My report from Alberta shows one thing — the country is not united on this issue.

On one side are those who see separation as absurd.

On the other — those who feel economically and politically neglected.

And while some say “nothing will happen,” others are already signing petitions.

💬 What do you think?

Is this treason — or democracy in action?









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