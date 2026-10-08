Finnish journalist Janus Putkonen joins Patrick Lancaster to discuss Ukraine’s future, Oreshnik, NATO tensions and life in Donbas.

“If we really want, Ukraine will cease to exist.”

That is one of the strongest statements in my exclusive interview with Janus Putkonen, speaking from Lugansk. He makes it while arguing that Russia has far greater military capacity than it has chosen to employ—and that further escalation could fundamentally change the war.

The word “if” matters. This is Janus’s assessment of what Russia could do if its leadership chose a different course. In this interview, we examine the reasoning behind his argument, his experiences in Donbass and the consequences he believes a wider confrontation could bring.

Life in Donbass beyond the headlines

We begin with the conditions facing people in Donetsk and Lugansk: water shortages, electricity problems, damage to infrastructure and the pressure these disruptions put on everyday life.

Janus describes the changes he has witnessed in Lugansk, including reconstruction and improvements to infrastructure, alongside the continuing danger of attacks and drones. Having spent years living and working in the region, he offers a perspective shaped by those experiences.

Our conversation also explores the gap between how the war is presented abroad and how people living through it describe their surroundings.

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Russia’s next move—and the danger of escalation

Janus argues that a change in Russia’s military approach could have much broader consequences for Ukraine. He discusses infrastructure attacks, military objectives and how escalation could affect the eventual terms of a settlement.

His statement that Ukraine could “cease to exist” comes within that argument. It is a prediction from our guest, whose reasoning viewers can hear and assess in the full interview.

We also discuss Oreshnik and other Russian weapons, and why Janus believes Moscow holds a decisive military advantage. He connects those claims to his interpretation of Russian diplomacy, deterrence and the decisions shaping the conflict.

NATO, Finland and the risk of a wider war

The discussion extends to Poland, Finland and NATO, including the danger of confrontation spreading beyond Ukraine.

Janus offers a sharply critical assessment of Western policy and media coverage. He also discusses BRICS, a multipolar international order and the ideas associated with Yevgeny Primakov, explaining how he connects events in Donbass with wider geopolitical changes.

These are substantial arguments with serious implications. Hearing them in a full conversation gives viewers the opportunity to examine the reasoning rather than relying on an isolated headline.

The people behind the politics

Toward the end, our conversation becomes more personal.

Janus reflects on the people he has worked with in Donbas, the losses the region has suffered and what patriotism means to him. He describes it through attachment to family, community and the place people call home.

Whatever your view of his political analysis, these experiences are part of understanding the perspective he brings to this war.

As I say in my closing message, seek information from as many perspectives as possible. No single journalist, guest or publication has every answer. Watch the interview, compare what you hear with other reporting and form your own conclusions.

Watch the full interview above. Which part of Janus’s analysis do you agree or disagree with—and what would you like me to investigate next?

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