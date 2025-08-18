August 18, 2025 — A high-stakes summit unfolded at the White House today, bringing together U.S. President Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and an assembly of European leaders to seek breakthroughs in ending the war in Ukraine.

Multilateral Engagement and Security Promises

President Trump opened the meeting by offering NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine—military assurances short of formal NATO membership. Several European leaders echoed support for these measures and called for greater collective involvement to deter further “Russian aggression.”



Simultaneously, Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine’s non-negotiable demand for territorial integrity, firmly rejecting any concessions of Donbas or Crimea.



Officials also revealed that Trump will initiate a trilateral meeting proposal with Russian President Putin, aiming to include Zelenskyy in pursuit of a comprehensive peace deal.

Trump’s Post-Meeting Action: Calling Putin

At the summit's conclusion, President Trump confirmed he would call President Putin to arrange this trilateral encounter. He stated that such a meeting could offer a path toward peace—or allow fighting to persist if it fails to materialize.



Statement from Trump’s Platform

“I had a very good meeting with distinguished guests… During the meeting we discussed Security Guarantees for Ukraine… Everyone is very happy about the possibility of PEACE… I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting… After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself… Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, are coordinating with Russia and Ukraine.” (Image timestamp: August 19, 2025)

Summary Table

Key Talking Points Details

Security Guarantees Trump offered NATO-like protections; European leaders signaled support.

Territorial Demands Zelenskyy rejected any land concessions; maintained Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Trilateral Meeting Trump proposed organizing a summit with Putin and Zelenskyy; plans underway.

Platform Post Confirms meeting outcomes and coordination by top aides; factually supported.