Massacred Civilians Discovered as Ukrainian Forces Retreat from Kursk Village – Live Report Breakdown

In my latest live breakdown, I took a deep dive into one of my most harrowing reports—the discovery of massacred civilians in a Kursk region village after Ukrainian forces retreated in January. This article provides an overview of the live session, the key moments from my original frontline reporting, and my thoughts on the findings.

Background: The Kursk Region Conflict

Since August 2023, Ukrainian forces had made incursions into the Kursk region, seizing 1,500 square kilometers of territory. However, by January 2024, Russian forces had reclaimed the majority of this area, reducing Ukrainian control to a mere 300 square kilometers before their final retreat.

During this chaotic withdrawal, I was on the ground documenting the aftermath of war—and what I found was horrific.

Massacred Civilians: The Disturbing Discovery

As I explained in the live session, my report from Kursk last month included the shocking discovery of multiple executed civilians. Russian forces, upon re-entering the village, led me to two makeshift bomb shelters where bodies of local civilians had been abandoned and left to decompose.

First Bomb Shelter: Bound

The first location contained two male civilians, their hands tied, lying inside the shelter. Their bodies showed no visible gunshot wounds, but their advanced state of decomposition suggested they had been dead for much longer than the nine days Russian forces had controlled the area.

This meant only one conclusion—the killings took place while the village was under Ukrainian control.

Second Bomb Shelter: Execution Site

The second location was even more disturbing. As I descended into the underground bunker, the stench was overwhelming. I had to wear a gas mask, and even then, it was unbearable. Inside, I found:

At least five dead civilians

Two elderly women among them

A man whose part of head was missing

A dog, also killed



Russian soldiers present at the site suspected that a grenade had been thrown into the shelter, killing everyone inside instantly.

These weren't combatants—these were civilians who had been hiding in terror, only to be executed.

Live Breakdown & Audience Reactions

During the live broadcast, I replayed these critical moments and shared additional context on:

🔴 What I saw and felt while documenting these scenes

🔴 How Russian forces reacted to the discovery

🔴 The evidence that points to Ukrainian involvement

I also answered viewer questions, discussing:

The psychological impact of discovering war crimes

The importance of independent journalism in exposing these atrocities

The Western media’s failure to cover these events

Many viewers were deeply disturbed, expressing disbelief that such crimes could happen without global outrage.

What’s Next? More Reports, More Investigations

I am returning to Kursk soon, and I plan to continue investigating these massacres. In addition to my upcoming field reports, I am also preparing a comprehensive documentary that will include:

📌 More footage from Kursk

📌 Interviews with Russian forces and local civilians

📌 Further analysis of war crimes committed during Ukraine’s occupation of the region

