LIVE: In Kursk Massacred Civilians Found as Ukraine Soldiers Retreat. Breakdown

Patrick Lancaster
Mar 10, 2025
Kursk Frontline Massacred Civilians Found as Ukraine Soldiers Retreat – Shocking War Crime Allegations In this report, I document the discovery of massacred civilians in the basements of the village Russkoye Porechnoye, located in the Kursk region of Russia. As Ukrainian forces retreated under fire from the Russian army, I witness firsthand the aftermath of the conflict – bodies of civilians left in distressing conditions, some showing possible signs of torture and possible executions. The Russian army recently regained control of the village, only to uncover the remains of innocent civilians. Russian forces said "Some of the victims appear to have bruises, while others appear to have perished from an explosive device thrown into the basement" and yet others cuase of death was not seen. These disturbing findings raise serious concerns about potential war crimes committed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces during their retreat and time controling this Russian village.
In this Live we talk about the report and others

