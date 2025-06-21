Here is the article in English, based on your video subtitles titled “Israel Iran War: Civilians Become The Targets. Human Shields Or Civilian Targets?”:

As the deadly conflict between Israel and Iran escalates, civilians are increasingly caught in the crossfire. In this report, I examine what’s happening on the ground — who is being hit, who is responsible, and what each side is claiming — while raising the critical question: Are civilians being deliberately targeted?

🎯 Iranian Missile Hits Israeli Medical Center

During a recent barrage of Iranian ballistic missile attacks on Israel, one missile struck the Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva. The damage to the facility is clearly visible. Reports vary slightly, but it is believed that between 40 and 47 people were injured, with several suffering serious wounds. Thankfully, there were no reported fatalities.

Iran claims that its intended target was a nearby Israeli command and intelligence center, not the hospital itself. But given the visible destruction at the hospital site, it’s hard to deny that the medical facility was directly impacted.

This is the reality of modern warfare: it's not just weapons being launched — it's also information. Both sides are waging propaganda campaigns, shaping public perception through conflicting narratives.

Share

📉 Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Also Hit

In another major strike, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange came under attack from Iranian missiles, reportedly injuring at least 32 people. Video footage from the scene shows the extent of the destruction, further fueling concerns that civilian infrastructure is increasingly in the line of fire.

Leave a comment

🏚 Iran Claims Israeli Attacks Killed 60 Civilians

Iran, in turn, accuses Israel of striking residential areas. Just three days earlier, a residential apartment complex in Iran was reportedly bombed, killing 60 people, including 20 children, according to Iranian sources.

The question arises: Is either side taking steps to protect civilians — or are they becoming pawns in a broader strategic war?

🇺🇸 U.S. Involvement Looms

Now, tensions rise further as U.S. military involvement becomes a very real possibility. According to Bloomberg, White House officials confirmed that a U.S. strike on Iran is being prepared in the coming days.

🇷🇺 Russia Warns the U.S.

In response, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister publicly warned the United States not to attack Iran, stating such a move would lead to further destabilization of the entire Middle East.

💬 Final Thoughts

This isn’t just a war of missiles — it’s also a war of information, narratives, and truth. Civilians on both sides are paying the price. Whether from direct strikes or from the manipulation of facts, the people lose while politicians and military commanders push their agendas.

Let me know your thoughts in the comments. Am I right? Am I wrong? What do you want to see more of?

If you value my independent frontline reporting, please consider supporting my work. I don’t answer to governments or corporations — only to you, the viewers. Use the links in the pinned comment or video description to donate or subscribe to my Substack, where you’ll find exclusive content not available on YouTube.

Let’s continue exposing the truth. Together.

Support Independent Frontline Journalism

I am only supported by you—my viewers. Please like, share, and subscribe, and consider donating to keep this work going. Let me know in the comments where I should go next and what you want me to cover. Together, we will show the world the truth of what’s really happening.

And if you appreciate this kind of reporting, please consider supporting my work via the donation link in the pinned comment or on screen.

I’m completely independent. No networks. Just truth.

✔️ Subscribe to my Substack for full reports and behind-the-scenes stories:

🔗

✔️ Support my work with a ONE TIME donation — every bit helps me keep reporting from the front:

🔗SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM WITH A MONTHLY DONATION