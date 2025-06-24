Iran-Israel War Ceasefire Falls Apart & Trump Is Pissed: Confusion, Bombs, and Blame

The fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel has shattered almost as quickly as it was announced — andD U.S. President Donald Trump isn’t holding back his frustration.

In my latest on-the-ground report, I break down what happened, why it happened, and who’s pointing fingers at who in a situation that has rapidly spun out of control.

🔥 "They Don’t Know What the [Fck ] They’re Doing" – Trump Lashes Out

In one of his most explosive reactions since the war began, Trump bluntly criticized both Iran and Israel, claiming that both sides broke the agreement he brokered. "They don’t know what the [ __ ] they’re doing," he said. Trump expressed clear anger at Israel for launching a massive bombardment immediately after the ceasefire began — a move he called reckless and excessive.

"I said, 'You have 12 hours.' You don't go out in the first hour and just drop everything you have on them."

He wasn’t any softer on Iran, acknowledging that they also violated the truce — but implied their actions may have been unintentional or uncontrolled due to the chaos of war.

Share

💣 Mutual Blame: Who Started It?

According to Trump and reports from the ground, Iran may have launched a missile — possibly by mistake — shortly after the ceasefire went into effect. Israel responded almost instantly with a massive bombing campaign near Tehran. Video from the area appears to show either a missile launch or an Iron Dome interception, but full confirmation is still pending.

The Israeli Defense Ministry stated their attack was in response to Iranian violations, while Iranian sources accuse Israel of jumping the gun.

Leave a comment

🛩️ B-2 Bombers & Destroyed Nuclear Targets

Trump also used the opportunity to praise U.S. Air Force B-2 pilots who recently bombed Iranian nuclear facilities. He claimed the strikes obliterated the sites entirely and slammed mainstream U.S. media outlets like CNN and MSNBC (“MSDNC,” as he called it) for downplaying the damage.

“Those pilots hit their targets... that place is under rock. That place is demolished.”

He accused the media of trying to hurt the credibility of U.S. military operations for political reasons.

⏳ Ceasefire or Warpath?

Trump emphasized that while he’s still hopeful for peace, both countries seem incapable of de-escalation. The ceasefire itself was loosely defined — reportedly involving a 12-hour window for Iran to stop firing before Israel responded. But that “response” ended up being a full-scale bombardment.

“I think this is the most confusing ceasefire I’ve ever seen,” I said in the report, having covered countless war zones over the years. “Hopefully things calm down and we don’t fall into another forever war.”

📽️ Footage From the Battlefield

My report includes footage of reported Israeli airstrikes just north of Tehran, along with scenes of potential missile launches from Iran. These visuals, still being verified, show the intensity and volatility on both sides. Social media sources and local media are circulating conflicting interpretations, making the truth even harder to pinpoint.

🇺🇸 Trump’s Final Word: “I’m Going to Try to Stop It”

Despite the chaos, Trump says he’s working behind the scenes to halt further attacks. He confirmed he’d be making calls to try to reinstate the ceasefire. However, his tone suggests deep disappointment in both sides.

“I’m not happy with them. I’m not happy with Iran either. But I’m really unhappy with Israel right now.”

📍 What’s Next?

As of now, the ceasefire is effectively broken. There’s no indication when — or if — another agreement might be reached. Trump remains a vocal mediator, but whether that will translate into lasting peace is unclear.

In my report, I ask viewers: Should we head to Israel or Iran next? Or return to the Russia-Ukraine front line?





I’m completely independent. No networks. Just truth.

✔️ Subscribe to my Substack for full reports and behind-the-scenes stories:

🔗

✔️ Support my work with a ONE TIME donation — every bit helps me keep reporting from the front:

🔗SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM WITH A MONTHLY DONATION

