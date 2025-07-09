By Patrick Lancaster

On the frontlines of the ongoing Russia–Ukraine war, I gained exclusive access to a cutting-edge Russian military innovation: a fiber optic kamikaze drone that’s changing the battlefield dynamic. What makes this report even more unique is that I was embedded with the Battalion named after Maksim Krivonos—a unit made up of former Ukrainian Army soldiers now fighting against the Ukrainian government. Together, they revealed one of Russia’s most advanced drone technologies—and how it’s taking out Western tanks.

What Is a Fiber Optic Drone?

This isn’t your average drone. Unlike traditional FPV (First-Person View) drones, which rely on radio signals and are easily jammed by Ukrainian electronic warfare, this drone uses fiber optic cable to stay connected to its operator. That cable—thin like fishing line—is spooled out as the drone flies, enabling an uninterrupted signal up to 15 kilometers away.

In a war dominated by jamming, this drone is a game-changer.

“This drone is basically not susceptible to any jamming from Ukrainian forces,” one of the ex-Ukrainian soldiers told me. “Hundreds, even thousands of radio drones are knocked down every day. But not this one.” Share

High-Precision Kamikaze Capability

This isn’t just a reconnaissance tool. It's a kamikaze weapon. The operator uses video goggles connected directly via the fiber optic line, guiding the drone toward targets and crashing it into them—destroying vehicles, fortifications, and even tanks.

The camera is built into the drone’s nose, offering a live view with no signal delay, ensuring high-precision strikes.

“It can destroy both light and heavy equipment, as well as enemy command points and temporary bases,” the soldier explained. “It can even take out NATO-supplied tanks.”

Cheap but Devastating

Perhaps most surprising is the cost. Each of these drones—named KVN after Knyaz Vandal Novgorodsky—costs only 150,000 rubles, or around $2,000 USD. That’s a small price for a system capable of taking out Western armored vehicles worth millions.

“It’s one of the best weapons in this war,” I was told. “It’s cheap, precise, unjammable, and invisible to electronic surveillance.” Leave a comment

Tactical Advantage: Staying Hidden

Because the fiber optic system emits no radio signal, these drones are virtually undetectable. There are no emissions for Ukrainian forces to trace back to an operator, meaning no artillery strike on the launch site—a common vulnerability for conventional drones.

The operators can remain safe, hidden, and effective—all while dealing devastating blows from afar.

Inside Look at the Drone Team

We filmed the drone up close and saw the inner spool holding 15 kilometers of cable. The KVN drones are equipped with 9mm blades and can carry heavy payloads, giving them the power to penetrate bunkers or destroy armored vehicles. They also maintain stable visual feeds throughout the flight, a major benefit in high-stakes combat environments.

This team of former Ukrainian soldiers gave us the most in-depth look yet at a weapon Ukrainian forces struggle to counter.

Conclusion

Russia’s fiber optic kamikaze drones represent a serious technological leap in asymmetrical warfare. Cheap, stealthy, and brutally effective, they are already responsible for destroying high-value NATO equipment and shifting tactical momentum in Russia’s favor—according to those using them.

