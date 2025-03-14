I’m Patrick Lancaster, reporting from Kursk, Russia, where the battlefield and diplomatic landscapes are shifting rapidly. As many of you know, Ukrainian forces launched an incursion into Kursk in August of last year, seizing over 1,500 square kilometers of Russian territory. Now, Russia has regained control of 87% of that land, including Sudzha, the strategic command center of Ukrainian forces in Kursk, which fell to Russian troops yesterday.

At the same time, the war in Ukraine remains unpredictable, with new developments both on the ground and in the political arena. I’m here to bring you firsthand, uncensored coverage that mainstream Western media will not show you.

How Russia Took Sudzha: Tactical Breakdown

Reports indicate that Russian forces used underground gas pipelines and tunnels to infiltrate the heart of Sudzya, bypassing Ukrainian defenses. Up to 600 Russian soldiers participated in this maneuver, which turned the tide in the battle, leading to a decisive Russian victory in the city. This allowed Russian forces to push Ukrainian troops out and gain near-total control over Kursk.

But the offensive isn’t over. Russian troops continue to advance, taking new villages in Donetsk, securing islands in the Dnieper River in Kherson, and even making gains in the last Ukrainian-controlled 1% of Lugansk.

Meanwhile, the political situation surrounding the war is evolving at breakneck speed.

Trump, Putin, and the Ceasefire Debate

Days ago, Donald Trump proposed a ceasefire, which Ukraine unexpectedly accepted—a major reversal from Zelensky’s previous stance. Initially, Zelensky only wanted a ceasefire on air and sea operations, but Trump pressured him into agreeing to a full ceasefire.

This move placed the decision squarely in Putin’s hands. Would Russia agree?

According to Putin’s top aide, Yuri Yushakov, Russia is not interested in a ceasefire but is instead focused on achieving a long-term peace settlement. However, the situation became more ambiguous when Putin himself addressed the ceasefire proposal, stating:

Russia supports a ceasefire “in principle” but has many unanswered questions.

What will Ukraine do during the 30 days? Will they rearm, mobilize, and train new soldiers?

How will Russian troops remove Ukrainian forces from Kursk if a ceasefire is in place? Will they surrender or simply withdraw?

Who will monitor a ceasefire along the 2,000 km frontline?

Putin emphasized that Russia is advancing across multiple fronts and that any ceasefire must come with guarantees that Ukraine will not mobilize, draft soldiers, or receive Western weapons during the pause.

Is This a Stalemate or a Political Chess Match?

Many analysts now believe that Trump’s ceasefire proposal was designed to force Russia into an impossible decision, knowing that Russian law considers Kursk, Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson as Russian territory. Accepting the ceasefire as presented would mean violating Russia’s own constitution.

Putin, in turn, appears to have responded with an equally impossible counteroffer, ensuring that Ukraine would need to abandon all territorial claims to Russian-occupied regions before a ceasefire could take place.

Meanwhile, Trump confirmed that U.S. officials are actively discussing territorial concessions with Ukraine. He openly stated that Keiv will lose land as a result of this war, a major acknowledgment from a U.S. leader.

Trump also hinted at a personal meeting with Putin to discuss the ceasefire, saying that Putin’s response was promising but not yet complete.

What Happens Next?

The situation is changing by the hour. With Russian forces still advancing, the likelihood of Russia accepting a ceasefire under the current conditions seems slim. Putin may return with a counteroffer, or negotiations may collapse entirely.

The truth is, both sides want peace—but on their own terms. Meanwhile, soldiers and civilians continue to die daily on both sides of the conflict.

