Journalist Patrick Lancaster has once again gone to the frontline to show events you won’t see in Western media. This time, he conducts an exclusive interview with a well-known Russian commander — the head of the Veterans Brigade participating in the battles in the Kursk direction.

The Role of the Veterans Brigade in the Battle for Sudzha

The commander spoke about his brigade’s actions around Sudzha and other areas previously controlled by Ukrainian forces. He emphasized that the unit developed operations, coordinated them with high command, and has been steadily improving its combat experience year after year. Importantly, the brigade includes fighters who are veterans of previous conflicts.

Captured NATO Equipment and Its Fate

A key part of the interview focused on NATO equipment captured from Ukrainian troops. According to the commander, this equipment holds not only practical but also symbolic meaning for the brigade: each vehicle or weapon is linked to a fighter’s act of bravery. The captured gear is sent to the brigade’s museum, but as the commander admitted, much of it is outdated and has no practical value for the Russian army.

On Vladimir Putin and His Connection to the Frontline

The commander spoke in detail about the role of President Vladimir Putin, whom he called the Supreme Commander and leader of the nation. He emphasized that Putin personally monitors the frontline situation, knows operational details, and maintains communication with the military. In his words, this closeness between the leader and the people distinguishes Russia from the U.S., where presidents are distant from the public and the army.

Reflections on Politics and Society

The interview also touched on political topics. The commander criticized Western democracies where presidents change every four years, saying this leads to chaos and distrust. He noted that Russians have consistently elected Putin for 25 years, which he views as a sign of stability. He also compared life in Russia and the U.S., claiming that Russian cities are cleaner and safer, and that ordinary Russians live better than ordinary Americans.

The Difference Between a “Volunteer” and a “Dobrovolets”

The commander explained the difference between the English word “volunteer” and the Russian “dobrovolets,” stressing that the latter refers to someone who voluntarily takes up arms to defend their homeland. He emphasized that his fighters are precisely these kinds of volunteers.

A Message to Americans and the World

When asked what he would say to Donald Trump, the commander replied: “Why should I speak with him? We have Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin!” However, he expressed respect for the American people, describing ordinary Americans as hardworking, just like Russians. He also pointed out that many Russians living in the U.S. still love their homeland and worry about its future.

Conclusion

This interview offers an important perspective “from the other side” and allows Western audiences to hear opinions that are usually hidden. Patrick Lancaster emphasizes that his goal is to let viewers hear both sides of the conflict so they can form their own opinions. He encourages viewers to subscribe to his channel and blog to stay informed about future frontline reports.

This report from Belgorod is a reminder of how complex and layered modern conflicts are. Behind every drone strike are people — with duties, fears, and moral dilemmas. And that’s what we strive to show you without filters.



