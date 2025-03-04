As the Russian military launches a major offensive into Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, I took you directly into a frontline combat drone laboratory—one of the secret facilities shaping the future of warfare. In my latest report, I give you exclusive access to the Akhmat Special Forces FPV (First-Person View) drone lab, where Russian forces are reverse-engineering Ukrainian drones, modifying existing models, and developing new kamikaze drone technology to use in battle.

This is the frontline of modern warfare, where drones dominate the skies, hunting soldiers and military vehicles.

Inside Russia’s FPV Drone Lab

At this secret facility, Russian forces are disassembling captured Ukrainian drones, studying their designs, and repurposing them for Russian operations. The lab’s engineers are focused on:

🔹 Reprogramming and repurposing Ukrainian drones to be used against their original operators.

🔹 Developing new FPV kamikaze drones, armed with explosive payloads for targeted strikes.

🔹 Modifying existing drones with improved targeting systems, ammunition delivery mechanisms, and automated guidance.

One technician in the lab described their work:

"We assemble 'birds' here, prepare them for frontline positions, and make sure they are fully equipped for the troops."

The process includes modifying drones to carry payloads, such as grenades and POM-2 mines, which are used to block enemy roads and entry paths.

Drones Now Dominate the War

The war in Ukraine has evolved into a full-scale aerial battlefield, where drones are shaping the course of combat. As I reported from the frontline, the skies above are filled with drones from both sides, constantly searching for targets.

"The war is turning into a massive air war. Right now, the sky above us is filled with drones. They are hunting—from both sides."

This high-tech warfare on the Ukraine side is not just targeting soldiers—it’s impacting civilians too. Just days before my visit to this drone lab, I documented a Ukrainian kamikaze drone strike that severely injured a civilian.

Both sides are using drones to inflict heavy damage, making them one of the most important weapons in this war.

Ukraine’s Drones Turned Against Them

One of the most revealing moments in my report was seeing the hundreds of captured Ukrainian drones that had been shot down, reprogrammed, and prepared for redeployment by Russian forces.

"These were all Ukrainian drones, but soon they will be sent back—to strike Ukrainian positions."

Some of the most advanced Ukrainian drones, including the Baba Yaga, have been intercepted and neutralized. A Russian soldier explained how their teams are developing counter-drone tactics, using Mavic drones to ram enemy UAVs mid-air.

Even more shocking is Russia’s new AI-powered ‘Boomerang’ drone, which can autonomously lock onto a target—even if it tries to hide.

"The AI works as follows: you push a button, and the drone will find and hit the target, no matter what."

With this kind of advanced drone warfare, the battlefield is changing fast.

The Western Media Won’t Show You This

In my report, I emphasize the importance of seeking information from all sides. Whether you support Ukraine or Russia, you need to see the full picture. The Western mainstream media won’t take you inside these facilities—but I do.

"Think outside the box! Don't be led like sheep by the mainstream media. Get as much information from as many perspectives as possible!"

I bring you uncensored, firsthand reporting from the frontlines.

