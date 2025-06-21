🇮🇷 Iran’s Nuclear Threat – Or Another WMD Lie Like Iraq in 2003?

Are we once again being deceived into another war? In my latest report, I question whether history is repeating itself as U.S. officials raise alarms about Iran’s nuclear capabilities—echoing the false WMD claims that led to the Iraq War in 2003, a war I witnessed firsthand from the Persian Gulf.

⚠️ The Ghost of 2003: A War Built on Lies

I was there in 2003 when the U.S. invaded Iraq based on unproven claims that Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction. That war led to over a million deaths, and the supposed WMDs were never found. We were told we were protecting the world from a nuclear threat. In truth, we were being lied to—and even experimented on. My entire fleet was injected with anthrax vaccines based on that false narrative.

Now, similar rhetoric is rising again—but this time the target is Iran.

🔍 The Reality: What the Intelligence Says

Despite political noise, the U.S. intelligence community, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and even Iran’s own supreme leader say otherwise:

Director of National Intelligence (2024): Iran is not building a nuclear weapon.

IAEA: There is no evidence of a current Iranian nuclear weapons program.

Ayatollah Khamenei: Issued a fatwa forbidding nuclear weapons as un-Islamic.

Iran’s enrichment level is currently at 60%, well below the 90% threshold required for a nuclear bomb. And they’ve been stuck at that level for over a decade—despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claiming since 1996 that Iran is “weeks away” from building a bomb.

So who’s telling the truth?

🧨 Netanyahu & Trump: Repeating the Script?

Donald Trump dismissed his own intelligence chief’s assessment, insisting Iran was close to building a bomb. But if he’s not listening to his top intelligence officials—then who is he listening to?

Possibly the same kind of “sources” that George W. Bush cited when invading Iraq. And Netanyahu’s warnings, recycled year after year, have become so routine that even CNN ran a montage showing him making the same urgent claim about Iran’s nuclear threat every single year for nearly three decades.

🔧 Iran’s Capabilities Are Damaged

Even if Iran wanted to pursue a bomb now, recent reports suggest their two key enrichment facilities—Natanz and Fordow—have suffered major damage. Leaks, power loss, and structural hits have severely crippled their capabilities. So the fearmongering simply doesn’t match the facts.

🙏 Let’s Not Be Fooled Again

I say this not as a pundit, but as someone who has lived the consequences of government lies. I was part of the military machine during Iraq, dragged into war under false pretenses. Today, I am using my independent journalism to raise the alarm—not of Iran’s nuclear program, but of another possible manufactured war.

The world cannot afford another Iraq. The evidence does not support the claims being made by politicians pushing for escalation. Let’s learn from the past before it's too late.

