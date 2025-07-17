I’m Patrick Lancaster, reporting from the frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, where I embedded with Russian troops to witness the debut of a powerful new experimental weapon: a custom-built rocket launcher based on a classic Soviet concept, but reimagined for modern battlefield needs. This new system—nicknamed “Katyukha”—is already being used to target Ukrainian positions across the combat zone.

From Development to Combat

During my earlier visits, I documented this launcher in its prototype phase. Today, it’s combat-ready. Mounted on a modified UAZ vehicle, this 4-tube rocket system fires 122mm shells—similar in size to Grad missiles—but with greater mobility and precision. Unlike traditional rocket salvos, Katyukha fires one missile at a time. Forward observers and drones guide adjustments between each shot, turning the launcher into what soldiers call a “sniper Grad.”

As rockets screamed overhead, I stood just meters away, documenting not only the hardware but also the minds and motivations behind it.

A Local Soldier’s Story

I spoke in depth with the assistant battalion commander—a man who’s been fighting since 2014 and hails from Lugansk in the LPR. He recounted how the launcher was built from salvaged parts, including pipes, frames, and even a rotary system from a ZU-23 anti-aircraft gun. This rugged, DIY engineering fits neatly into a UAZ, offering quick deployment and retreat capabilities, essential for survival under Ukraine’s counter-battery fire and drone attacks.

He proudly described the system’s effectiveness:

“We don't launch all four at once. Each rocket is adjusted after feedback from reconnaissance—like a mortar, but with much greater range, up to 20 kilometers.” Leave a comment

"We Are Not Traitors" – A Message From the Donbass

But this report isn’t just about weapons. It’s about people. The soldier from Lugansk shared his views on identity, war, and betrayal. He strongly rejected Western media narratives that label Russian-speaking Donbass residents as traitors or collaborators:

“We are not traitors. We stood up for our roots. We are Russians. I was born in Ukraine, but Ukraine betrayed Donbass. That’s why I now have a Russian passport and I’m proud of it.”

He was blunt in his message to the West:

“You’re supporting a country that is waging war on foreign territory. Look at Russia and look at yourselves. You will not break Russia.”

Under Fire and Under Pressure

As we filmed, we activated electronic warfare systems to guard against Ukrainian drones. There were moments of real danger—missiles launched, impacts heard, and the ever-present threat of retaliation. The soldiers warned me repeatedly about nearby minefields and kamikaze drones.

This was no staged display. This was live fire, real battle, and raw truth from the heart of a warzone.

A Message To Viewers Worldwide

In moments of silence, I thought about my family. Just weeks ago, my third son was born. I’m here not only to report but to preserve history—unedited, unfiltered, and uncensored. If anything ever happens to me, I want these stories to reach you in full.

I don’t ask you to agree. I ask you to think. Don’t be led like sheep by any media—Western, Eastern, or even my own reports. Get the full picture. Question everything. Learn. Understand. Then decide for yourself what this war really is.

More reports are coming. I’m moving even closer to the frontline now. Stay tuned.

— Patrick Lancaster, reporting from the battlefield



