Near the volatile frontlines of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, I met a group of men whose story challenges everything we've been told about this war. These are not ordinary fighters—they're Ukrainian-born drone operators, once loyal to Kyiv, who have now turned against the Ukrainian government. They make up the Maksim Krivonos Battalion, a specialized unit operating drone warfare against the very army they once served.

From Soldiers of Ukraine to Fighters Against Kyiv

The unit is made up almost entirely of former Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) personnel, who now openly oppose the Kyiv regime. According to the fighters I interviewed, many of them were disillusioned by what they saw as forced participation in a war they didn’t believe in. One man put it simply:

“I gave my oath in 2019 to defend, not to kill. And my oath was to the people, not to the government.”

These fighters say they haven’t turned against their homeland—only its political leadership. They still consider themselves Ukrainian military men, but are now aligned with a voluntary formation they believe better represents their values.

Drone Warfare With a Twist: Not Just Killing, But Saving Lives

This isn’t just a kamikaze drone unit. These men use FPV drones (First Person View) for various operations: not just targeting enemy armor or infantry, but delivering medical supplies, food, and evacuating the wounded. One operator explained:

“Yes, we use drones to strike Ukrainian forces, but also to drop aid into shelters and evacuate the injured. We don’t want to fight a fratricidal war.”

They showed me their modified drones and even let me film a live drone interception drill, using a self-made net-launching shotgun tube to knock out incoming enemy drones mid-air. It’s a gritty, improvised form of warfare—but surprisingly effective.

A Network of “Drone Hunters”

The team calls themselves "drone hunters"—not just because they pilot attack drones, but because they also hunt down enemy UAVs using homemade detection and jamming tools. Their technician showed off a system built around Mavic frequency tracking and homemade interceptors that can physically shoot nets to bring drones down.

In one dramatic training scene I captured, a drone kamikaze was launched into the sky—and moments later, it was intercepted and knocked out of the air by another drone with a net. It didn’t explode, but the power source was disabled, and it spiraled to the ground. The second attempt was even more successful.

Psychological Warfare and Defections

One unexpected revelation was that AFU soldiers have defected to their side after spotting their drones in the air. The symbolism of a flying "angel," as one fighter called it, made some feel they had an alternative—one that didn’t involve fighting for a cause they didn’t believe in.

“When someone sees that bird, he might understand there is a way out. That’s how one of our guys joined us.”

The emotional core of this battalion is shaped not by ideology, but by disillusionment. These men feel betrayed—sent to war without consent, without cause, and often abandoned under fire.

War Crimes and Regret

They also spoke openly about the abandonment of civilians in places like Selidovo, where the Ukrainian army allegedly fled in haste, leaving behind evidence of war crimes and atrocities. Civilians were found shot in their basements. One soldier said:

“That wasn’t war. That was execution. What kind of man can do that to a civilian?”

Life After War?

When asked what happens after the war, most expressed little hope of returning home. One fighter from Zhytomyr, Ukraine, told me:

“I’d like to go back, but I don’t think I can. I basically like it here already. And I am a free man—not a prisoner.”

The men insist they’re not captives, and they speak willingly. Their gear may be improvised, their methods rough—but their beliefs are unwavering.

Final Thoughts

This isn’t just a battalion; it’s a symbol of a split in Ukraine’s military and national identity. The Maksim Krivonos battalion is made up of Ukrainians fighting not for Russia, and not against Ukraine—but against the government in Kyiv, which they believe no longer represents the will of the people.

Their story adds another complex layer to this already complicated war—one that mainstream media rarely touches.

More reports are coming. I’m moving even closer to the frontline now. Stay tuned.

— Patrick Lancaster, reporting from the battlefield

