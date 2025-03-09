I provided you an in-depth analysis of the latest battlefield developments in the Kursk region of Russia, where Russian forces have made significant advances against Ukrainian troops. Over the last 24-48 hours, reports indicate that Ukrainian forces are being pushed back, with up to 10,000 soldiers at risk of encirclement.

The Kursk Situation: A Rapid Collapse of Ukrainian Control?

The Kursk region, which is internationally recognized as Russian territory, became a hot zone of conflict in August 2024, when Ukrainian forces launched an unexpected incursion, taking control of around 1,500 square kilometers of Russian land. Since then, Russian forces have been systematically regaining territory, shrinking Ukrainian control to just over 300 square kilometers as of this week.

Now, the latest battlefield reports suggest that Russian troops have started to cut off major escape routes, leading to what could be a decisive moment in the conflict.

Tactics and Encirclement: A "Cauldron" Strategy in Action

One of the key Russian military tactics seen throughout this conflict has been the encirclement of enemy forces, a strategy Russia has employed in previous major battles.

Reports indicate that:

Russian forces have pushed through Ukrainian defensive lines in multiple directions, including advances into the Sumy region of Ukraine .

A one-kilometer-wide corridor is reportedly the only remaining escape route for Ukrainian troops still inside Kursk.



Russian troops have used underground tunnels and pipelines to infiltrate Ukrainian defensive positions, a move that was confirmed by both Russian and Ukrainian sources.

Western Media Acknowledges the Ukrainian Struggles

Interestingly, mainstream Western media outlets such as The Telegraph and The New York Times have begun acknowledging Ukraine’s struggles in Kursk.

The Telegraph reported that up to 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers could be completely surrounded .

The New York Times suggested that Ukrainian forces may be forced to withdraw from Kursk within weeks.

These reports indicate a shift in the narrative, with more acknowledgment of the tactical and territorial losses Ukraine is facing.

Abandoning Kursk: Ukrainian Forces in Retreat

In the live discussion , we highlighted evidence suggesting that Ukrainian troops are rapidly abandoning their positions:

Destroyed bridges , which were likely blown up to slow the retreat and slow Russian advance .

Captured military equipment , including NATO-supplied weapons.



Large numbers of casualties, with disturbing images surfacing from the battlefield.

Captured footage from military and journalists shows dozens of abandoned villages, destroyed Ukrainian vehicles, and retreating troops.

What’s Next?

With Russian forces now pressing deeper into the Sumy region, the big question is: How long can Ukrainian forces hold on?

Will the remaining Ukrainian troops in Kursk surrender or attempt a last-ditch breakout?

Will the collapse of the Kursk front trigger further Ukrainian retreats elsewhere?

How will Western governments respond to these losses?

How wll Russia Respond

Going to Kursk to Report First-Hand

