Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
LIVE: Ukraine Finished Kursk Russia And They Lost IT?
A recording from Patrick Lancaster's live video
Mar 09, 2025
Patrick Lancaster’s Substack Podcast
My name is Patrick Lancaster, You deserve more than what the mainstream media chooses to show you. Here you will get podcasts and reactions, deepdives of great importanceMy name is Patrick Lancaster, You deserve more than what the mainstream media chooses to show you. Here you will get podcasts and reactions, deepdives of great importance
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post