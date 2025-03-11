In my latest frontline report, I take you deep into the heart of the conflict, where Russian forces are developing a new experimental rocket launcher for combat on the Ukraine war frontline. This unique system, assembled from different military components, is designed to enhance firepower and mobility for Russian units.

A Patchwork of Military Equipment

Standing near the frontlines, I showcase this experimental weapon—a hybrid system primarily based on BM-21 Grad rocket launcher tubes and elements from other military equipment, including an anti-aircraft rotary mechanism. The innovation behind this project stems from the Russian forces' efforts to modernize and adapt their arsenal to the needs of frontline combat.

I spoke with a local soldier from the Luhansk (LPR), who goes by the call sign "Khleb." He described how this new weapon came to be: "Initially, we had just one tube, like partisans, and ran with it. But we needed to improve, so we modernized it to four tubes, increasing our ability to provide covering fire for assault teams."

Designed for Mobility and Quick Strikes

One of the key advantages of this new system is its ability to fire quickly and retreat rapidly, minimizing exposure to enemy retaliation. According to the soldier, this weapon will serve as a “nomadic partisan” tool, allowing Russian forces to launch attacks and withdraw before counterstrikes arrive. The launcher is mounted on a UAZ vehicle—nicknamed the “tadpole”—with its original body removed to accommodate the new weaponry.

With an effective range of 15 to 18 kilometers, the experimental launcher mimics the BM-21 Grad but operates on a smaller scale, carrying four missiles instead of twenty. However, the mobility and adaptability of this system make it a valuable asset for Russian forces on the battlefield.

Perspectives from the Frontline

Beyond the technical details, the soldier shared his personal views on the war, emphasizing that the conflict did not start in 2022 or even 2014, but as early as the 2000s, citing tensions between Russian-speaking and Ukrainian-speaking communities. He expressed strong opposition to Ukraine’s political changes over the years and stated his support for Russia’s military actions.

As with all my reports, I encourage viewers to think critically and gather perspectives from multiple sources. Whether you agree or disagree with the individuals I interview, it is crucial to hear from those on the ground rather than relying solely on mainstream narratives.

Independent Journalism on the Frontlines

My work remains completely independent and crowdfunded. If you appreciate these raw, unfiltered reports, please like, share, and subscribe to my YouTube channel. For exclusive content and long-form articles, subscribe to my Substack via the pinned comment.

Stay tuned for more unfiltered frontline reports from the heart of the conflict.

