U.S. Launches Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites: World Edges Closer to Global War

🔥 America Enters the Iran-Israel War

The Middle East has erupted into full-scale war — and now, the United States has officially joined.

President Donald Trump announced that U.S. B-2 bombers have conducted direct airstrikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities, including Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan.

This marks the first confirmed U.S. military involvement in the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict — with the world watching anxiously as oil prices spike and war rhetoric escalates.

✈️ B-2 Bombers From Missouri Hit Iranian Targets

In our previous report, we revealed that B-2 Spirit stealth bombers had taken off from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri and were en route to the Middle East. Now, we can confirm:

They flew over 37 hours non-stop and delivered strikes on Iran’s top uranium enrichment facilities.

While the U.S. claims the mission was successful, Iran insists the damage was minimal and claims nuclear material had already been relocated from those sites. Still, footage shows fires at the Natanz and Fordow facilities, corroborated by NASA satellite thermal signatures reported by CNN — even before Trump’s announcement.

🔁 Conflicting Claims, Mounting Risks

Iran maintains the nuclear sites suffered “limited damage.”

Trump, however, declared the Fordow facility "gone" and warned that any retaliation will be met with overwhelming force.

The Revolutionary Guard of Iran responded with a chilling statement:

“The war has begun.”

They’ve also threatened to strike U.S. Navy ships in the Persian Gulf.

Meanwhile, Houthi forces have vowed retaliation against American interests.

⚠️ Straits of Hormuz in Jeopardy

Over 20% of the world’s oil supply passes through the Straits of Hormuz, just south of Iran.

Now, over 50 oil tankers are reportedly racing to flee the Gulf, fearing Iran will block the strait — a move that could send oil prices skyrocketing from $70 to $300+ per barrel, triggering a global energy crisis.

Reports suggest unidentified Iranian vessels — not classified as cargo or civilian — are entering the strait now.

💥 Tomahawks, GBU-57s, and Deeper War Strategy

Fox News reports the Isfahan nuclear site was too deep to be completely destroyed with Tomahawk missiles alone.

That’s why the U.S. reportedly used GBU-57 “bunker buster” bombs — 30,000-lb munitions capable of penetrating hardened underground targets.

This mission may have involved both aerial and sea-launched weapons, as more data is being verified.

🇮🇱 Israel Also Under Heavy Fire

While Iran’s nuclear sites burned, Israel took heavy hits too.

Over 40 missile impacts were reported across Tel Aviv and Haifa.

Footage shows severe damage in residential areas, offices, and potentially a medical facility.

🧠 War Built on Misinformation?

This latest escalation echoes the pretext of Iraq 2003, which I witnessed firsthand.

Back then, the war was launched over nonexistent weapons of mass destruction.

Now, once again, we hear claims about Iranian nuclear weapons — despite denials from U.S. intelligence, the IAEA, and even Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence, who testified Iran is not building a bomb.

Trump has publicly dismissed Gabbard’s testimony:

“She’s wrong. The intel community is wrong.”

So — who’s lying? Who’s telling the truth?

And how many lives will be lost before the answers arrive?

🧭 What Comes Next?

Will Iran close the Straits of Hormuz ?

Will the U.S. escalate further if there’s retaliation?

How will Russia and China respond?

And what’s the real cost to civilians, oil markets, and regional stability?

