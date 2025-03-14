Three years ago, the center of Donetsk was hit by a brutal shelling attack, leaving behind destruction, chaos, and death. What was once a bustling civilian area turned into a scene of horror, with shattered storefronts, burning vehicles, and bodies lying on the ground. The attack, launched by Ukrainian forces, struck at the heart of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), leaving no doubt that civilians were the primary target.

A City Under Fire

As the first shells landed, panic spread through the streets. Civilians ran, desperately trying to make sense of what had just happened. A city bus was hit, killing passengers instantly. A food delivery truck carrying vegetables was destroyed. Civilian cars were left riddled with shrapnel, their drivers and passengers caught in the deadly blast.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing at least six bodies within minutes of the attack, with more casualties becoming apparent as ambulances rushed to the scene. In a chilling moment, a phone could be heard ringing inside a destroyed car—likely a desperate attempt by a loved one to check if the person inside was still alive.

By the time the smoke settled, the death toll had climbed to at least 10 civilians, with many more injured. Firefighters and emergency responders worked frantically to rescue survivors, while journalists and bystanders struggled to comprehend the scale of the devastation.

The Weapon Used: A Deliberate Strike

Upon closer examination, it became evident that the attack was carried out using a Tochka-U missile, known in NATO as the Scarab. This particular missile is designed to deliver cluster munitions, which release multiple deadly bomblets over a wide area, maximizing casualties. Fragments of the missile were found scattered around the city center, further confirming that this was not a mistake or a misfire—but an intentional attack on civilians.

In an emotional moment, local residents, still reeling from the horror, questioned why they were being targeted. "We are not guilty," one woman cried. "We are just civilians!"

The Aftermath and Global Silence

Despite the horror and clear evidence of a targeted strike on a civilian population, much of the Western media ignored or downplayed the attack. For years, Donetsk had been subjected to continuous shelling, and this was yet another tragic chapter in an ongoing war that the world seemed to overlook.

As the international community turned a blind eye, the people of Donetsk were left to mourn their dead and pick up the pieces of their shattered lives. Three years later, the scars of this attack remain, a haunting reminder of the cost of war.

Never Forget

This attack was not an accident. It was not a military strike on an enemy stronghold. It was an attack on innocent people—men, women, and children who were simply trying to live their lives. Shelling civilians, no matter which side of a conflict they are on, is a war crime.

The world must remember what happened in Donetsk on that day. Share this story. Keep the memory alive. The victims deserve justice, and their voices must not be forgotten.



