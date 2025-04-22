I'm Patrick Lancaster, reporting directly from the Belgorod region of Russia, close to the frontline. Following my extensive coverage in Kursk, where Ukrainian incursions intensified last August, I've now shifted focus to Belgorod to uncover exactly what is happening on the ground amid conflicting reports.

Arriving alongside Russia’s Akhmat special forces, specifically the HAdes or Aid Group, I spoke directly with their commander to clarify the frontline reality. He describes the situation as tense but emphasizes firmly that it is under Russian control.

Despite repeated Ukrainian attempts to penetrate Russian territory at border villages like Demidovka and Popovka, the commander confidently asserts that these incursions have been decisively repelled. Battles rage day and night, with the Akhmat forces successfully preventing any Ukrainian advances. According to the commander, Ukrainian special forces including units like Azov and Kraken have suffered significant losses attempting incursions—none who cross the border return.

The commander categorically rejects claims circulating in Ukrainian media about territorial control in Belgorod, calling them "fake." His force utilizes drones extensively, including kamikaze FPV drones, to target Ukrainian military positions. Evidence shown in the video includes drone strikes on Ukrainian soldiers holed up in civilian structures, which have reportedly been repurposed into military positions by Ukrainian troops.

An on-site visit to the Russian command and control center revealed sophisticated drone operations that are central to the ongoing conflict. These drones identify enemy positions, direct artillery fire, and conduct precision strikes. Russian forces reported a recent operation destroying Ukrainian positions hidden deep within forests and in basements repurposed as bunkers in Demidovka. Each strike was claimed to achieve "100% damage."

Although the Akhmat commander anticipates further attempts by Ukrainian forces to breach Belgorod’s border—driven partly by recent setbacks in Kursk—he maintains confidence in Russian forces' ability to repel these efforts effectively.

From my direct observations, Belgorod appears more dynamically contested than Kursk at this moment, making it essential to maintain intensive reporting. Ukrainian forces, after suffering setbacks in Kursk, are evidently testing Russian defenses in Belgorod with increasing intensity.

As always, my reporting remains independent and crowdfunded, aiming to present unbiased, detailed coverage directly from the frontline. Stay tuned, subscribe, and support my work for continued frontline insights and developments from Belgorod and beyond.

