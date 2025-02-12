Exclusive Frontline Report from the Belogorovka Front

In my latest Ukraine war frontline report, I take you inside one of the most intense battles in the ongoing conflict—the fight for Ukraine’s last stronghold in the Lugansk region. This area, near Belogorovka, is under constant attack by Russian FPV and kamikaze drones, artillery, and ground forces. In this report, I show you exclusive footage from the Russian Army positions, documenting how drone warfare is shaping the battlefield in 2025.

The Battle for Ukraine’s “Last Stronghold” In this region

As I travel with Russian forces towards the front, the tension is palpable. Soldiers warn that kamikaze drones are constantly overhead, hunting for targets. The road is dangerous, and even the simplest movements must be coordinated carefully to avoid detection and attack.

At the frontline positions, Russian drone operators are launching FPV drones to target Ukrainian dugouts, strongholds, and defensive positions. Their goal is to break through Ukrainian defenses and prevent their forces from holding onto this last stronghold in Lugansk.

The foggy weather gives some temporary cover, allowing supply runs and evacuations, but it doesn’t stop the constant threat from drones, mines, and snipers. Both sides use electronic warfare (EW) to disrupt enemy drones, but the battle for control of the airspace is relentless.

The Growing Role of Drone Warfare in 2025

As I document this battle, one thing becomes clear: modern warfare is evolving, and drones are at the center of it.

🔹 FPV and DJI drones are used for both surveillance and attack, allowing operators to locate, target, and strike enemy positions with precision.

🔹 Electronic Warfare (EW) plays a crucial role, jamming enemy drones and disabling communications.

🔹 Drone-on-drone combat is now a reality, as operators intentionally crash drones into enemy UAVs to neutralize them mid-air.

🔹 DIY explosives and modified drone payloads are used to maximize damage to enemy strongholds.

In this report, I document Russian forces launching drones with explosive payloads, targeting Ukrainian trenches, dugouts, and bunkers. I also capture the moment Ukrainian forces respond, engaging in drone battles over the battlefield.

"The Fight is Relentless" – On the Ground with Russian Troops

I speak with Russian soldiers stationed on the frontline, who describe the constant drone presence, sniper attacks, and dangerous supply runs. One soldier explains:

“Kamikaze drones come every 5-10 minutes. The enemy doesn’t let us breathe. Every movement is tracked.”

Another soldier shows me their defensive measures, including shotguns designed to shoot down drones, homemade drone nets, and EW systems used to jam Ukrainian UAVs.

I also witness a direct engagement, where Russian forces fire at an incoming Ukrainian drone, attempting to neutralize the threat before it can strike. The battle is fast-paced, unpredictable, and dominated by technology.

