An explosion in the lobby of the elite “Scarlet Sails” residential complex in Moscow has left one person dead and four others injured in what appears to be an assassination attempt. ( UPDATE: “Armen Sargsyan died in hospital, Russian state telegram channels reported.”

Possible Target: Armen Sargsyan

Russian media reports indicate that the possible target of the attack was Armen Sargsyan, the creator of the Arbat Battalion, a unit that has been fighting against Ukraine for years. While it remains unconfirmed whether he was indeed the intended target, the circumstances suggest a deliberate attack rather than mere coincidence.

Details of the Attack

The explosion occurred within the luxurious Scarlet Sails complex, known for housing high-profile individuals. Emergency services responded quickly, and Sargsyan was reportedly rushed to the hospital in serious condition. The identities of the other victims are as follows - Sergey Shkryabatovsky: open fracture of the left tibia.

- Daria Karseladze: open wound of the neck, open fracture of the right tibia.

- Oleg Kaspirovich: lacerations of the fingers of the left hand,

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are still piecing together the details, and no group has officially claimed responsibility for the attack. Given Sargsyan’s involvement in the ongoing conflict, speculation is rife regarding the motive and possible perpetrators.

Continued Coverage

While I was not in Moscow at the time, I will continue to monitor and report on further developments regarding this breaking news. More updates to follow as new information emerges.

