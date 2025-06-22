Tulsi Gabbard vs. The Truth: Did Journalists Lie About Iran’s Nuclear Program?

📌 Introduction

In a dramatic twist amid escalating U.S.–Iran tensions, Tulsi Gabbard, the current Director of National Intelligence, has publicly accused me and several other journalists of misrepresenting her testimony on Iran’s nuclear ambitions. But did we really twist her words—or is this an attempt to walk back the truth now that war has begun?

In this report, I present the full, unedited context of what Tulsi Gabbard said, what Trump said, and what U.S. intelligence and the IAEA have actually concluded about Iran’s nuclear status.

🎙️ What Gabbard Really Said — And Why It Matters

Tulsi Gabbard testified that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon. She acknowledged Iran has:

Ballistic missiles , cruise missiles , and drones

A stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% — unprecedented for a country without a nuclear weapon

An increasing public discussion of nuclear weapons inside Iran

Yet, she also said, word for word, that Iran is not currently building a nuclear weapon, and that Supreme Leader Khamenei has not reauthorized the weapons program halted in 2003. The U.S. intelligence community (IC) and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) back this view.

So why is this important? Because Trump has already bombed Iran’s nuclear facilities, stating confidently that Iran is building a bomb — ignoring his own intelligence director and international experts.

⚠️ Tulsi Attacks the Messenger

Instead of standing by her testimony, Gabbard now claims her words were taken "out of context." Yet the clips we used were:

Her exact words

Publicly available

Even reposted by her own team

Gabbard says we twisted her meaning. But how can quoting her word-for-word be dishonest?

🔥 Trump Dismisses U.S. Intel

In a now-viral moment, Trump was asked about Gabbard’s assessment:

“Your intelligence community says Iran is not building a nuclear weapon.”

Trump replied: “Then my intelligence community is wrong… Tulsi Gabbard is wrong.”

This moment makes it clear: The U.S. president has launched strikes while openly rejecting the findings of the IC, the IAEA, and even his own Director of National Intelligence.

🧠 War Under False Pretenses?

The question must now be asked:

Are we witnessing another Iraq-style war built on lies and manipulated intelligence?

Just like in 2003, we’re told that Iran is on the brink of going nuclear. But this time, even U.S. intelligence agencies contradict that narrative — and are being ignored or pressured to shift their stance.

If Iran truly posed an imminent nuclear threat, why is context being retroactively edited?

📢 Watch the Testimony — Decide for Yourself

I’ve shown Tulsi Gabbard’s testimony in full, just as she posted it online. I encourage you to:

Watch it carefully

Compare it to our coverage

Decide who is misrepresenting the facts

Journalists are being labeled as dishonest for showing you the truth. Is that free speech—or censorship?

🛑 Who’s Telling the Truth?

We now have three versions of the Iran nuclear story:

Tulsi Gabbard , who said Iran isn’t building a bomb

U.S. Intelligence , which agrees with her

Donald Trump, who claims they’re all wrong

So who do you believe? Is this the start of World War III under false assumptions, or a justified defense against an imminent threat?

