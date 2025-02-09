Ukraine continues to target civilians with kamikaze drones. Today in the Belgorod Region when I was doing a ride along in an Ambulance not far from the Frontline a elderly man was driving in his civilian car and a Ukrainian drone hit him a exploded. I was with him while he was transported to the hospital for surgery. This was not a one off or mistake. Ukrainian drone operators see what they are going to hit in real time via camera. The Ukrainian soldiers are continuing to target civilians. This is a fact. This video is just a short clip and full report coming soon. Watch and share on YouTube https://youtube.com/shorts/lPheGO3ISj8?feature=share
