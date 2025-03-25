In my latest exclusive frontline video report, I bring you never-before-seen aerial footage from the heart of Sudzha, a town on the Kursk front of the Russia-Ukraine war. What began as a drone flight quickly turned into another life-threatening moment—one that unfolded just minutes after we filmed from above.

We had just arrived in central Sudzha, a strategically vital town near the Russia-Ukraine border, recently cleared of Ukrainian forces by the Russian military. I launched the drone to capture a real-time look from the sky, offering a perspective no one else is showing. What we didn’t know was that this flight would immediately draw fire.

"Where we just were? Yes, where we flew the drone. An incoming shell hit there."

"They must have identified we were there... Now the building we were next to is on fire."

Central square of Sudzha was engulfed in flames—an incoming strike, possibly aimed at our presence.

It’s a stark reminder that on this frontline, even filming for a few minutes can be a matter of life or death.

What You’ll See in This Report:

Aerial drone footage of Sudzha's DESTROYED center

Immediate aftermath of a shell strike on civilian infrastructure

First-person reaction as I take cover from the incoming attack

On-the-ground interaction with locals desperate for peace

The real, unfiltered conditions of war-torn Kursk region

While filming, I also spoke briefly with a local woman who pleaded,

“Tell your Trump! Stop war. I am full… fed up with war. You understand?”

This encounter, like so many on the ground, cuts through the politics and speaks to the human cost of this war. Her message wasn't about sides—it was about survival and a plea to end the suffering.

Why This Matters:

The Kursk frontline, often overlooked in global media coverage, is still seeing active shelling and constant tension. Russian forces now control Sudzha, which was previously held by Ukrainian troops. The town is far from calm, with Ukraine artillery fire still targeting central locations.

As I state in the video:

“We’re showing the real situation on the ground... We don’t even know what’s going to happen next. But we’re here in Sudzha, and no one else is.” Leave a comment

Watch the Full Report

👉 YouTube Video Title: Kursk Frontline From The Air – Center Sudzha Drone Footage Exclusive





I’m completely independent. No networks. Just truth.

Final Thoughts:

This is what I do—put my life on the line to bring you the reality of war as it unfolds. From the air to the ground, no filters, no editing out the danger. If you want to know what’s really happening in places the mainstream media won’t go, I’m here—in Sudzha, on the frontline.

Stay tuned. More reports are coming.

— Patrick Lancaster

Independent War Reporter on the Frontline