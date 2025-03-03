I recently appeared on Republic TV, an Indian news channel, to share my firsthand experiences covering the war in Ukraine. Since 2014, I have been reporting from the front lines, documenting the reality of this conflict long before Russia officially entered the war in 2022.

Covering the War from the Beginning

When I first arrived in Donetsk and Lugansk in 2014, I saw firsthand how the local population held a referendum to break away from Ukraine after Russia took Crimea im. The people there hoped Russia would recognize their vote and bring them under its protection. But instead, what followed was an eight-year war, during which Ukrainian forces heavily shelled these regions. Almost every family I met had lost someone or had a loved one injured by Ukraine shelling of civilian areas.

I’ve been embedded with the people of Donetsk and Lugansk throughout this war, covering their stories, their suffering, and their hopes. When Russia finally recognized the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics in 2022, I saw people crying in the streets, celebrating, because they believed Moscow was coming to help them against the Ukrainian military.

Share

What I See on the Front Lines

Even after three years of Russia's direct involvement, I continue to report from the front lines, speaking to both civilians and soldiers. The reality is that no one wants this war to continue—not the civilians, not the Russian soldiers I talk to, and certainly not the families who have lost loved ones. But the question remains: How can this war end?

During my time on the battlefield, Just in last month I have been embedded with different Russian battalions and brigades, traveling through Kharkov, Lugansk, Kursk, Belgorod, and more. I personally observe the situation on the ground and report directly from these areas. When asked about troop shortages, I shared what I have seen:

"I didn’t see any lack of Russian soldiers on the front lines," I told Republic TV. "The soldiers I speak to want peace, just like the civilians do. But they also believe they have a mission to complete."

Leave a comment

The Territorial Reality

One of the key issues in this war is territory. Russian law considers five regions —including Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia—as part of Russia. But Ukrainian forces still control some areas within these regions. From what I see, Moscow is not willing to give up these territories.

"Regardless of what the West says, Russian law recognizes these five regions as part of Russia. And from my understanding, Russia is not going to stop while Ukrainian troops are still present in these areas," I explained.

At the same time, Ukraine has been trying to use small territorial gains—such as its incursions into the Kursk region—as bargaining chips. But Russia has been steadily reclaiming land, reducing those gains over time.

What Happens Next?

As the war enters its third year with Russia’s direct involvement, I remain on the ground, covering developments as they unfold. The people I meet—whether soldiers or civilians—share one common desire: peace. But how that peace can be achieved, given the territorial and political realities, remains uncertain.

My goal is to continue reporting the truth, directly from the front lines, bringing the voices of those affected by the war to the world. This war is far from over, and I will keep documenting it as it unfolds.

Above is the clip on Republic TV Youtube Channel

Or CLICK HERE TO BUY ME A COFFEE

Share