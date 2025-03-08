In my latest report from the conflict zone, I document a rarely seen moment: a Russian Orthodox priest blessing a reconnaissance team before they head into battle and train near the Belogorovka front in Ukraine. This video offers a raw, unfiltered perspective on the role of faith in war—something often overlooked in mainstream coverage.

A Sacred Ritual Before Combat

As the war continues, moments like these highlight how faith plays a significant role in the lives of soldiers. In the video, a Russian Orthodox priest conducts a blessing ceremony, sanctifying the soldiers, their equipment, and even a reconnaissance and attack drone with holy water.

With the words, “In the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit, be all sanctified and may all sins disappear,” the priest performs a ritual that many in the Russian military believe brings divine protection. The soldiers receive the blessing with reverence, making the sign of the cross as they prepare for the uncertainties of war.

Blessing Soldiers and Military Equipment

Beyond the soldiers, the priest extends his blessing to the reconnaissance and attack drone, sprinkling it with holy water. This reflects a long-standing tradition where military priests sanctify weapons, vehicles, and even battle plans before deployment.

"I sanctified with holy water the guys and this place, and, the Mavic [drone]. As any weapon or vehicle, we sprinkle them with holy water to sanctify them, as all military priests do,"

One of the soldiers further expresses the significance of this ritual:

"The Father has come to us now, who blessed and sanctified us for good deeds… for a safe way—so that we stay safe and the enemy cannot defeat us. And so that the good defeats the evil." Soldier says

A Perspective You Won’t See Elsewhere

My mission is to bring perspectives that mainstream media often ignores. Whether it’s moments of faith, frontline combat, or the daily lives of civilians caught in the war, I strive to document the realities of this conflict as they unfold.

This video is just one piece of the larger story, offering a deeper look into the mindset of soldiers going into battle. Whether one agrees with the war or not, understanding the human aspect of those involved is crucial to seeing the full picture.

