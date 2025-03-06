In my latest video, I take a step back from the political noise surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war to give you a raw, unfiltered analysis of what’s happening on the front lines. While the world media focuses on high-level political debates—Trump, Zelensky, NATO discussions, and negotiations—the reality on the ground remains brutal and largely overlooked.

The Frontline Reality: Soldiers Want Peace, But Not at Any Cost

As I report from the front lines, it's clear that Russian soldiers want peace. However, many don’t believe a ceasefire is the answer, as they fear it will allow Ukraine to rearm and prolong the conflict. The fighting is ongoing across multiple regions, and despite political discussions about negotiations, there are no signs of an imminent halt to hostilities.

Eight Active Battlefronts

Currently, there are eight key regions where active battles are taking place:

Donetsk (DPR) – Heavy fighting continues, with Ukraine still controlling major areas like Slaviansk and Kramatorsk. Lugansk (DPR)– Nearly fully controlled by Russia, except for small areas.. Zaporizhzhia – The battle for control remains intense, particularly due to its geographical significance. Kherson – Separated by the river, but still a major contested region. Kursk – After Ukraine crossed the border in August 2024, Russia has been reclaiming lost territory. Sumy – A new flashpoint, with Russian forces recently moving in despite Ukraine initially denying their presence. Kharkov – Russia has been making advances, crossing the Oskil River in small boats and assault groups. Belgorod – Unlike other regions, no Ukrainian troops are inside Belgorod, but artillery exchanges continue.

With active combat in all these areas, the war is far from stagnant. In the last month I have reported from the frontlines of four of these regions and in the next months I will report from them all. I am the only journalist to be doing this.

The Push for Territory and the Reality of War Crimes

Throughout my coverage this year, I’ve documented serious war crimes by Ukrainian forces, particularly in the Kursk region. Executions of elderly civilians, the killing of a pregnant woman, and other acts of violence have been committed by Ukrainian forces. These realities often don’t make it into mainstream reports, but they are happening, and I’ve witnessed them firsthand.

The Politics of War: Trump, Zelensky, and the Role of Western Aid

A major talking point in recent weeks has been the impact of Western funding—or the potential lack of it—on Ukraine’s ability to continue fighting. Russian soldiers on the ground believe that if Trump truly stops aid, the war could come to an end. But is the aid really stopping?

High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) – If the U.S. has truly stopped providing intelligence, Ukraine’s ability to use HIMARS will be no more

Air Defense Support – Without continued aid, Ukraine’s ability to defend itself from air strikes could weaken.

Time Factor – Even if aid slows, it will take time for Russia to push forward and take control of all regions it claims under Russian law.

The big question remains: Will Zelensky shift his stance or double down? His recent statements suggest he's still insisting on trying to run the show but trump has made it clear he does not.

Firsthand Coverage: The Only Journalist on the Ground Across Multiple Battlefronts

Over the past month, I have visited four of the eight major battle zones—Kursk, Kharkov, Belgorod, and Lugansk (LPR). I aim to reach all of them to provide the most comprehensive coverage possible. The reality is, there are no other journalists have done this as of yet.

Every time I step onto the front lines, I know the risks. Just recently, I was nearly hit by a kamikaze drone, just four meters away from me. It’s a terrifying reality, but one I face to bring you the truth.

Why This Reporting Matters

I always encourage my viewers: Don’t just watch my reports. Seek out multiple perspectives. The war is complex, and relying on a single source of information—whether it's mine or anyone else’s—won’t give you the full picture.

I always encourage my viewers: Don't just watch my reports. Seek out multiple perspectives. The war is complex, and relying on a single source of information—whether it's mine or anyone else's—won't give you the full picture.

What’s Next?

I plan to continue covering all active battle zones and keep reporting from the ground as the situation unfolds. Let me know in the comments: What do you want to see? What topics should I cover more? Should I do more live updates?

This war is far from over, and I’ll be here to document the truth—no matter where it leads.

