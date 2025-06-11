India Opposition Exposes War Pakistan From Inside Political Frontline Battle

This is just a bit of the situation. Soon I will interview BJP members of the ruling party. I’m Patrick Lancaster, independent journalist reporting from the heart of New Delhi These are not my opinions. In this exclusive interview, I speak with Dr. Udit Raj, opposition spokesperson for India’s National Dr. Raj didn’t mince words: He said: “This is no longer a democratic country. It’s an elected autocracy.”

New Delhi, India – As tensions continue between India and Pakistan following the April 22 massacre in Jammu and Kashmir, I’ve been speaking to people across Indian society to get as many perspectives as possible. In the latest of these efforts, I sat down with Dr. Udit Raj, spokesperson for the opposition National Congress Party, and former Member of Parliament from northwest Delhi, to hear his unfiltered views on the state of Indian democracy, the current government, and the escalating regional crisis.

🎙 The Congress Party’s Legacy and India’s Political Divide

Dr. Raj reminded viewers that the Indian National Congress, founded in 1885, led the struggle against British colonialism under Mahatma Gandhi. Once the backbone of Indian independence, the party now serves as the main opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP-led government.

He described the Congress Party as liberal, secular, and representative of India’s diverse cultural, religious, and linguistic makeup — values he believes are now under threat.



⚔️ April 22 Massacre and the New India-Pakistan Conflict

Dr. Raj recounted the April 22, 2025 attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 27 people were killed by terrorists. He accused Pakistan-backed groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and ISI of orchestrating the violence from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), prompting Indian military retaliation via airstrikes, drone attacks, and artillery fire.

According to Dr. Raj, this led to full-scale conflict until a ceasefire was declared on May 10, allegedly due to pressure from former U.S. President Donald Trump.

🇺🇸 Trump’s Role in the Ceasefire: Credit Where It’s Due?

While many questioned Trump’s involvement, Dr. Raj insisted the former U.S. president played a significant role. "Both countries approached him," Raj said. "The government of India won’t admit it, but had he not intervened, Prime Minister Modi would have publicly denied it."

Dr. Raj claimed Trump issued an ultimatum: make peace or face trade consequences, particularly from Saudi Arabia. In his view, the ceasefire would not have happened otherwise.

💧 Water As a Weapon: The Indus Waters Treaty in Question

Turning to the Indus Waters Treaty, Dr. Raj warned that suspending water flow to Pakistan — a policy recently floated by Indian officials — would hurt civilians, not terrorists.

“These rivers were created by nature over millennia,” he said. “You can’t stop them like turning off a tap.” He emphasized that building dams and reservoirs to block water takes time, and any suffering would fall on farmers and ordinary people, not militant groups.

☢️ Radiation Rumors and Indian Media’s "Comedy"

On rumors of radiation leaks in Pakistan, Dr. Raj called them unsubstantiated. He blamed India's mainstream media, which he accused of functioning as a propaganda arm for Modi:

“They already reported that Islamabad and Karachi were captured. This is not journalism. This is comedy.”

He described the Indian press as completely compromised, lacking freedom, and purchased by pro-government billionaires like Gautam Adani.

🗣 “India is No Longer a Democracy”

Dr. Raj didn’t mince words:

“This is no longer a democratic country. It’s an elected autocracy.”

He cited suppression of opposition leaders, misuse of state agencies like the CBI and Enforcement Directorate, and media manipulation. His personal accounts of social media censorship and YouTube bans echoed a broader warning: democracy in India is being eroded from within.

🌏 Global Isolation and Modi’s “Manipulation”

Dr. Raj expressed concern that India has become isolated on the global stage during the current conflict. He said that while Turkey, Azerbaijan, and China supported Pakistan, India stood alone.

“Modi impressed the world for five years, but now the world understands: he is a manipulator and an autocrat,” Raj said.

💣 The Military-Industrial Complex: Profiting from Bloodshed

In a reflective conclusion, Dr. Raj discussed the arms trade, criticizing the U.S. and its allies for profiting off war:

“They want conflict because it allows them to sell weapons. This isn’t about peace or humanity.”

He warned against the obsession with wealth, invoking historical anecdotes like Alexander the Great dying empty-handed to drive home the point:

“Why so much clinging to material wealth? One day, everyone goes.”

🕊 Final Message: Peace, Equality, and Perspective

Dr. Raj called for peace, equality, and a return to democratic values — not just for India, but globally. He criticized Indian capitalism, describing business elites as exploiters with no innovation, unlike their Western counterparts who at least build technologies.

He ended with a stark reminder to the world:

“Everything will be left behind after death. So why the fighting, hatred, and hoarding?”

📺 My Message To You

As always, I’m not here to push a narrative — I’m here to show raw, unfiltered perspectives. Watch this interview in full, but don’t stop there. Watch interviews from other sides — Indian and Pakistani, pro-government and opposition. Educate yourself. Think for yourself.

👉 Like, share, and support my work — I’m 100% crowdfunded and depend on your contributions to continue these frontline reports.

My Mission: Unfiltered Truth from the People

I didn’t come to give my opinion — I came to listen.

This report is part of a broader effort to show the human side of geopolitical conflict. I’ll be moving closer to the frontlines soon to bring you even more perspectives, not from pundits or politicians, but from the people themselves.

Please continue to support my independent, crowdfunded reporting. Like, share, and subscribe. Comment below with what you want me to cover next.

I’m completely independent. No networks. Just truth.

