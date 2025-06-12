India’s Muslim BJP Leader Blasts Pakistan, Demands Global Action on Terrorism and Nuclear Threat



By Patrick Lancaster, On the Ground in New Delhi

As the India-Pakistan conflict simmers, I’ve brought you multiple perspectives—military, civilian, opposition, and now, a powerful and exclusive Muslim viewpoint from within India’s ruling party. In my latest video report, I sat down in New Delhi with Shahzad Poonawalla, National Spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a Muslim voice within the party, who issued a strong and unapologetic condemnation of Pakistan’s role in terrorism and called for global disarmament of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal.

“Pakistan Is on Probation”

Speaking candidly, Poonawalla declared that Operation Sindoor—India’s ongoing campaign in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam—is not over. He revealed that India struck deep inside Pakistan, targeting terror camps and military installations in Punjab and as far as Jacobabad, sending a clear message: nuclear blackmail will no longer work.

“We have called Pakistan’s nuclear bluff. It is perhaps the first time a nation has gone into another nuclear-powered country and attacked its military bases.”

He added:

“Pakistan is on probation. If they fire a bullet, they will get a bombshell in return.”

A Muslim Voice Against Terrorism

As a Muslim leader within the BJP, Poonawalla emphasized that religion should not be a shield for extremism, directly confronting accusations that India’s actions are anti-Muslim.

“We do not distinguish between terrorists and their sponsors. Pakistan’s military gave a state funeral to a known terrorist. This isn’t about Islam—it’s about state-sponsored terrorism.”

He exposed what he called the “Mullah-Military-Mujahideen Nexus”—detailing how Pakistan’s current military spokesperson’s father was a U.S.-designated terrorist who tried to give Osama bin Laden access to nuclear secrets.

“Pakistan is the only country where a serving military official’s father was directly tied to al-Qaeda.”

Direct Accusations: State Protection for Terrorists

Poonawalla backed his accusations with specifics:

Osama bin Laden found in Abbottabad

Hafiz Saeed , mastermind of 26/11, reportedly protected by Pakistan’s elite forces

Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, freely roaming despite being “convicted”

“This is the biggest hoax in the world: Pakistan claiming to be a victim of terror while protecting and empowering terrorists.”

Operation Sindoor: The New Doctrine

India’s new security doctrine, laid out by Poonawalla, is simple but uncompromising:

No distinction between terrorists and their sponsors No tolerance for nuclear blackmail No trade, talks, or water flow while terrorism continues Share

This doctrine comes after attacks on Indian civilians, including tourists and religious sites, which he blamed on Pakistani drones and missiles, including Turkish and Chinese-made weapons.

“They attacked the Golden Temple, a convent school, a Gurudwara. We attack terror camps, they attack children. This is who they are.”

Global Call to Action

In one of the strongest moments of the interview, the BJP spokesperson called on the international community—including the United States, Russia, China, and the European Union—to disarm Pakistan’s nuclear weapons, warning that the world cannot afford to ignore this growing threat.

“Pakistan’s nukes are like a nuclear Walmart. Anyone can buy them—terrorists, rogue states. We’re doing the world a favor by confronting them now.”

Responding to Opposition and Global Criticism

I also raised concerns voiced by India’s opposition, including claims of democratic decline under BJP rule. Poonawalla responded by pointing to bipartisan unity on the terrorism issue and criticized the West for taking press freedom rankings seriously, especially when those rank Afghanistan and Pakistan above India.

“Let domestic politics be debated at home. Right now, we must be united in exposing Pakistan’s terror links to the world.” Leave a comment

Final Thoughts

In this interview, Poonawalla leaves no room for ambiguity. He positions India as a rising power that will no longer tolerate cross-border terror or nuclear blackmail—regardless of global pressures. His voice, coming from both the ruling party and the Muslim community, makes his message all the more powerful.

