🇮🇱 Israel Strikes Iran: Nuclear Sites Destroyed, Full-Scale (NUCLEAR) War Imminent?

Israel has launched a massive “preemptive” military assault on Iran, targeting key components of its nuclear infrastructure. In my latest video report, I break down what’s happening, who’s responding, and what the world can expect next — all based on confirmed footage and official statements.

💥 Explosions Across Iran

Explosions have been reported in multiple Iranian cities, including Tehran and Tabas. Videos circulating online — some of which we analyze in my report — show powerful blasts at or near suspected nuclear facilities. Satellite imagery and maps suggest the Israeli Air Force struck several core locations of Iran’s nuclear program, including the Natanz facility, one of the country’s most critical nuclear sites.

🛩️ IDF: “Preemptive” Strike to Prevent Nuclear Bomb

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the attack and stated it was aimed at stopping Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. A spokesperson said:

“For years the Iranian regime has called for the destruction of the State of Israel… This morning, the IDF began preemptive and precise strikes targeting the Iranian nuclear program… We are operating against an imminent and existential threat.”

He emphasized that Israel has both the right and the obligation to defend its people and future generations.

Share

🇮🇷 Iran Responds: Drones in the Sky, Threats Issued

At the time of filming, Iran had already launched hundreds of drones toward Israeli territory. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed harsh retaliation, stating:

“The strong hand of the Islamic Republic’s military will not weaken. Israel has created a future of pain and punishment for itself.” Leave a comment

🛑 Collapse of Diplomacy & Oil Price Surge

Iran has now officially withdrawn from the sixth round of nuclear talks with the U.S. in Oman. As markets react, the price of oil has jumped 13%, fueling global economic concerns.

☠️ Key Casualties Reported

According to Iranian media:

The Chief of Staff of the Iranian military was reportedly killed

Several nuclear scientists have died

The commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was also killed in the Israeli airstrikes

There are also unconfirmed reports of civilian casualties in residential areas believed to house Iranian military leaders.

🎯 Israel Hits Radar, Missile Sites

Footage analyzed in the report shows continuous explosions at what is said to be a ballistic missile depot in Iran. A radar station was also visibly destroyed. These targeted strikes suggest Israel is working to disable Iran’s early warning systems.

🛫 “Doomsday Plane” in the Air

Reports claim Israel has activated the so-called “Wing of Zion”, a plane similar to the U.S. Air Force One, designed for use during extreme national emergencies. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Israeli reservists are being mobilized as the military braces for further escalation.

🗣️ Trump: "Not a Surprise"

Former U.S. President Donald Trump commented on the situation, saying:

“Iran cannot have nuclear weapons.” He confirmed that Israel had informed him in advance of the operation and said the attack "was not a surprise."

🧭 What’s Next? Where Should I Go?

As this crisis unfolds, I’m asking you — my viewers — where I should report from next. Should I go to Iran? To Israel? Or return to the Russian-Ukrainian frontline?

I report only for the people, not the corporations. My journalism is 100% viewer-supported. If you value this kind of independent reporting, please support my work using the link below.

Subscribe for deeper dives into educational geopolitics and how textbooks shape national identity.

I’m completely independent. No networks. Just truth.

✔️ Subscribe to my Substack for full reports and behind-the-scenes stories:

🔗

✔️ Support my work with a ONE TIME donation — every bit helps me keep reporting from the front:

🔗SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM WITH A MONTHLY DONATION