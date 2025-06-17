“No Kings” Protest Turns Violent: Shots Fired, Political Assassinations, and Military Clashes With U.S. Citizens

By Patrick Lancaster

The United States has been plunged into unprecedented unrest as the largest one-day protest in American history unfolded under the banner of the "No Kings" movement. What began as a mass demonstration against the second Trump presidency has escalated into deadly violence, military intervention, and even politically motivated assassinations.

A Nation on Fire: 5 Million Protesters Nationwide

On June 14th, nearly 2% of the U.S. population—an estimated 5 million people—poured into the streets in coordinated protests across all 50 states. This figure surpasses even the iconic 1969 anti-Vietnam War protests and has made June 14th a historical turning point. The “50501” movement, short for 50 Protests, 50 States, One Movement, organized the demonstration to oppose Trump’s policies and the direction of the country.

While many demonstrations began peacefully, the scale, tension, and political backdrop quickly gave way to violent confrontations.

Clashes With Military and Police

One of the most controversial aspects of the protests is the presence of U.S. military personnel arresting American citizens on American soil. In cities like Los Angeles, Seattle, New York, and Washington D.C., National Guardsmen and Marines were deployed to protect federal property—resulting in direct clashes with demonstrators.

Dramatic scenes included:

Gas grenades deployed in Portland and Seattle .

Police on horseback clearing streets in Los Angeles .

The ICE building under siege again.

Capitol evacuations in Texas due to security threats.

Protesters storming government buildings in Washington D.C. and Minneapolis.

In many cases, authorities were seen drawing what appeared to be live rounds, with some videos showing 9mm pistols aimed at demonstrators.

Death in Salt Lake City: What Happened?

A disturbing scene played out in Salt Lake City when 24-year-old Arturo Gamboa was arrested for murder following a chaotic shooting. However, emerging reports complicate that narrative.

According to witnesses and police, Gamboa separated from the crowd and retrieved a rifle behind a wall. He was then confronted by two civilian peacekeepers wearing bright vests. As Gamboa raised the weapon, one of the peacekeepers fired three shots, striking both Gamboa and another man named Aluu, who tragically died. Despite not being the shooter, Gamboa was arrested for murder.

Authorities have not confirmed Gamboa’s intent, and no criminal history has been found. The incident has sparked debates about vigilante-style enforcement and accountability during mass protests.

Assassinations Rock Minnesota

Perhaps the most chilling development was the assassination of two state lawmakers in Minneapolis, including House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband. Authorities say the suspect had No Kings flyers in his vehicle, suggesting political motivation tied to the protests.

Minnesota’s governor mourned the loss, calling Speaker Hortman “a formidable public servant” and “irreplaceable.” The killings have intensified fears of a broader political crisis amid rising domestic extremism.

Mexican Flags, Divided Loyalties, and Escalating Symbolism

A unique and controversial feature of these protests has been the widespread presence of Mexican flags, particularly in California. For some, this symbolizes solidarity; for others, it's become a flashpoint for debate over national identity during crisis.

Videos from LA show protesters chanting “ICE get out of LA”, while others shout “Shame on you” to U.S. Marines guarding buildings.

Political Fallout and Censorship Claims

Democratic Senator Alex Padilla was reportedly detained after attempting to question the Homeland Security Secretary. Trump, meanwhile, posted celebratory messages on social media after a federal appeals court allowed him to maintain a National Guard presence in the streets.

This legal backing has raised new alarms over executive power and the growing militarization of domestic politics.

The Bigger Picture

These events mark a profound shift in the American political landscape:

Military against civilians .

Political killings on U.S. soil.

Foreign flags at domestic protests .

Government buildings breached across states.

The “No Kings” movement, while publicly condemning violence, has now become synonymous with a wave of national unrest. And the nation is left grappling with whether it’s on the brink of civil upheaval or witnessing the painful birth of a political transformation.

Final Thoughts

As an independent journalist, I’m bringing this story to you directly—not filtered through corporate media. I’m not on the ground in the U.S. right now, but I’m working to piece together the emerging narrative from open-source media and verified footage.

