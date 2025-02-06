In my latest report, I gained exclusive access to a secret Russian Army laboratory where captured Ukrainian drones are reverse-engineered and repurposed for combat. Located in an undisclosed area near the frontline, this facility, operated by Russia’s Army, takes Ukrainian kamikaze, reconnaissance, and other types of drones—many funded by Western taxpayers—and modifies them for use against Ukrainian forces.

How Ukraine’s Drones Are Reverse Engineering by Russia

At the heart of this operation, Russian technicians and soldiers meticulously dismantle and reassemble Ukrainian drones, adapting their internal components to fit Russian military needs. Some drones are stripped down and reprogrammed, while others are combined with different technologies to create hybrid UAVs. These modified drones, dubbed "mutant drones" by the soldiers, are often outfitted with new control systems and payloads before being redeployed.

One of the most notable transformations involves DJI drones, originally used for reconnaissance but now turned into combat-ready UAVs by replacing their engines and internal systems. A technician in the lab explained how they increased the payload capacity of these drones, allowing them to carry more explosives or surveillance equipment.

Electronic Warfare and Drone Innovations

Beyond modifying drones, the lab also develops electronic warfare (EW) systems aimed at neutralizing Ukrainian UAVs. These systems are designed to jam signals and disrupt drone navigation, preventing them from effectively targeting Russian positions.

The facility is also home to a captured Vampire drone, a large multirotor UAV initially used by Ukraine. Russian forces are in the process of reengineering it with their own technology, stripping its original components, and replacing them with Russian systems before deploying it back to the battlefield.

One of the most intriguing weapons in development is the "Baba Yaga" drone, named after the legendary Slavic folklore figure. This drone is designed to carry and drop heavy payloads, including thermobaric bombs, which are known for their devastating effects against fortified positions.

3D Printing and Cost-Effective Warfare

A significant part of this reverse-engineering effort is powered by 3D printing. In a separate room, printers are actively producing spare drone parts, body frames, and fastenings for various UAVs. This allows for a rapid and cost-effective way to replace damaged components and keep drones operational.

The lab also showcased ground-based unmanned vehicles designed for multiple battlefield roles, including mine deployment, supply transport, and even kamikaze operations. One engineer explained how these vehicles can be outfitted with machine guns or grenade launchers and remotely operated to engage enemy forces.

The Economics of War: Cheap Drones vs. Expensive Targets

One of the most shocking revelations from my visit was the cost-effectiveness of these drone operations. According to soldiers at the lab, a repurposed Ukrainian FPV drone can be modified for as little as 30,000 to 35,000 rubles (approximately $350 to $400 USD). These drones, originally consumer-grade technology, can now take out multi-million-dollar Ukrainian tanks with relative ease.

Impact on the Battlefield

The scale of this operation is staggering. One soldier estimated that they had already re-engineered thousands of captured Ukrainian drones. With every new piece of Ukrainian technology recovered, the Russian Army refines its methods, making its drone warfare efforts increasingly effective.

Final Thoughts

This secret drone laboratory underscores the evolving nature of modern warfare, where consumer technology is rapidly adapted into deadly battlefield tools. The fact that many of these drones were originally funded by Western countries only adds another layer of complexity to this conflict.

