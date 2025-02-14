In my latest exclusive report, I take you deep into the war zone along the Belgorod region of Russia and the Kharkov / Kharkiv region of Ukraine. This is a frontline few Western media outlets will not show, but I’m here to bring you the raw, unfiltered truth straight from the battlefield.

On the Ground With Akhmat Special Forces

I had the rare opportunity to embed with the Akhmat special forces, a unit that controls key positions on the frontline. Their commander, known as Batya (PAPA), walked me through the daily realities of their operations, from artillery fire to drone warfare. In this report, you’ll see firsthand what the battlefield looks like from their perspective—something the mainstream media refuses to show.

Under Fire – Kamikaze Drone Attack

While filming on the ground, we were suddenly alerted to a kamikaze drone overhead. In an instant, the situation changed from an interview to a real combat scenario. "Go, go!" came the orders as we scrambled for cover, waiting for the sky to clear before continuing our mission. These moments capture the daily risks soldiers and civilians face in the region.

Battle-Hardened and Resilient

The Akhmat fighters spoke about their experiences on the frontline, their ongoing reconnaissance work, and the artillery strikes they conduct against enemy positions. According to their commander, they don’t wait for attacks—they take preemptive action to disrupt enemy movements. "We don’t leave them a chance to be active," Batya told me, emphasizing their aggressive approach to the war.

A War That Won’t End Soon

I also asked the commander about the future of this war. His response was stark: “When we raise the Victory Flag over Berlin.” While he later called it a “realistic joke,” it’s clear that many believe this conflict will not end until Russia achieves what they see as victory. With NATO expansion and Western support for Ukraine continuing, the soldiers I spoke with are convinced that the fight is far from over.

Trump, NATO, and the Future of the Conflict

When asked about Donald Trump's promises to end the war, the response was skeptical. “Trump is the president of the USA, not Russia,” the commander stated, dismissing the idea that a U.S. leader would act in Russia’s interest. Regardless of what happens in Washington, these fighters believe NATO and the EU will continue to fuel the war.

A Rare Look at the Frontline

This report is the first of many from my time on the Belgorod-Kharkov frontline. I will continue to bring you exclusive footage and interviews from the areas the mainstream media doesn’t want you to see.

