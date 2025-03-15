Kursk Frontline Refugees Say Ukrainian Soldiers Made Life Hell – War Crimes Exposed

In my latest report, Kursk Frontline Refugees Say Ukraine Soldiers Made Life Hell, I bring firsthand testimonies from civilians who have endured months of hardship under Ukrainian control in Sudzha, Kursk region. As Russian forces took control of the area, we spoke to displaced persons who detailed the harrowing experiences they faced. Their testimonies paint a chilling picture of alleged war crimes committed by Ukrainian soldiers, exposing the brutal reality of war beyond what mainstream narratives reveal..

Voices from Sudzha: Life Under Fire

Arriving at the Akhmat special forces area, I encountered Apti Aronovich Alaudinov a Russian LT General a group of refugees who had just been evacuated from Sudzha. Their accounts were filled with fear, loss, and gratitude for their rescue.

One woman recounted the moment:

"Yesterday, we saw the guys, our guys, and we first thought those were Ukrainians coming to shoot us. I was ready to escape even with no clothes on! But then we saw red arm-bands. We were so happy! We couldn’t believe it!"

These civilians described an existence marked by constant shelling, looting, and targeted destruction of property.

"We lived not in our house there. Our both houses burned down. Nothing is left," said one refugee. Others spoke of homes being intentionally burned down, including one targeted because its owner was a retired police officer.

Looting and Destruction: A Systematic Attack on Civilians

The refugees described in detail how Ukrainian soldiers systematically looted homes, taking anything of value—vehicles, electronics, food, and even personal items.

"They took everything! Lawn-mowers, chainsaws, TV sets... even my warm socks!" one man lamented.

Another man, shocked at the level of theft, said:

"They even took toilet paper. I could understand taking cars or tools, but toilet paper?!"

Beyond mere looting, some refugees accused Ukrainian forces of deliberately destroying their homes. One testimony stands out:

"They found my husband's police uniform and burned our house on Police Day."

Murder and Mistreatment of Civilians

While many refugees shared stories of intimidation and threats, others provided testimonies suggesting war crimes against civilians. Some described direct threats from Ukrainian soldiers:

"One of them came up to our friend, an old man with diabetes, and said, ‘Grandpa, why are you sitting here? Would you like me to stop your suffering and just shoot you?’"

Another woman recalled how soldiers randomly fired upon livestock:

"I opened my gate and saw my goats—all shot. One was wounded, but they took him away too."

In some cases, civilians were reportedly used as human shields:

"They knew there were civilians, but they were shooting anyway," said one woman.

Another man described being held in what he called a ‘ghetto’ for seven months, where residents had restricted movement, no access to food or water, and were under constant surveillance.

Mass Burning of Civilian Homes

Perhaps one of the most disturbing testimonies was about the burning of entire streets:

"They burned a lot of houses! They burned half of 8th March Street in Sudzha. Totally burned everything, as the wind blew the fire further!"

The sheer scale of destruction suggests these were not isolated incidents but systematic acts of terror against civilians.

The Role of Akhmat Special Forces

The Akhmat special forces, who played a critical role freeing these civilians, shared details of their underground tunnel assault into Sudzha, which allowed them to bypass Ukrainian defenses and facilitate the takeover of the city. Their operation led to the rescue of these refugees, who now find themselves homeless and searching for a new beginning.

One evacuee expressed gratitude:

"Thank your guys for coming and making us so happy by taking us away from there! We have been through real hell!"

What’s Next?

These revelations raise serious questions about the conduct of Ukrainian forces in areas they control. War crimes—whether through forced displacement, looting, execution threats, or indiscriminate shelling of civilians—are violations of international law.

While these refugees are now safe, their suffering continues. They have lost everything—their homes, possessions, and, in many cases, loved ones.

We will continue investigating these allegations and seek accountability for those responsible. I will also be speaking with General Apti of the Akhmat special forces to gain further insight into the ongoing battle for Kursk and the tactics used to reclaim these territories.

Stay tuned for exclusive frontline reports from Kursk, where we uncover the realities of this war that many do not want you to see.

This war is far from over, and the truth must be told.

We’re just getting started.