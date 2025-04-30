Heading into Danger

"One-way ticket," warns a Russian soldier as we speed toward the frontline near Demidovka in Russia's Belgorod region, directly bordering Ukraine's Sumy region. The journey is fraught with immediate threats: "A little danger is coming now," he explains calmly, mentioning a possible kamikaze drone attack. If such a drone targets the vehicle, passengers are instructed to flee quickly while the driver attempts to divert the drone

.

Documenting the Frontline Reality

I'm Patrick Lancaster, and in this frontline report, I document the ongoing intense clashes as Ukrainian forces persistently try to cross the Russian border. Though Ukraine attempts to establish control over parts of Belgorod, their advances have largely been unsuccessful. Nevertheless, the danger remains palpable.

Civilian Casualties and Drone Strikes

Soon after our journey begins, evidence of the threats materializes—a civilian car severely damaged by a kamikaze drone. "It was a lucky case," notes a soldier nicknamed Shilo, part of the Akhmat special forces subdivision, underscoring the constant peril faced by both soldiers and civilians

.

Fierce Clashes and Territorial Defense

Shilo describes the current frontline situation as "stably tense." Ukrainian forces, referred to as "khokhols" by Russian soldiers, continue to advance, only to be repelled by Russian troops. The fierce clashes highlight a determined defense of territory deemed critical by Russian forces. Drone attacks, artillery exchanges, and continuous surveillance intensify the conflict.

Strategic Importance of Demidovka

Another commander, Grom, chief of staff of the Akhmat battalion, emphasizes the strategic significance of Demidovka, located right on the border. Although Russian forces have managed to clear the settlement, battles continue fiercely in surrounding forests and outskirts. Grom confirms daily engagements, highlighting intense artillery exchanges. "Artillery is the God of War," he remarks, reinforcing the heavy reliance on artillery power in this region.

Daily Ukrainian Incursions

Both commanders and troops agree that Ukrainian forces make repeated daily attempts to penetrate Russian-held areas, often utilizing drones and artillery to support their incursions. The frontline remains extremely volatile, with soldiers constantly alert to incoming threats. Despite significant casualties inflicted upon Ukrainian forces, the attempts continue unabated.

The Role of Artillery

The Russian artillery battalion, crucial to holding defensive positions, engages in counterbattery fights—tracking and neutralizing enemy fire positions even as they themselves remain targeted by Ukrainian forces. Soldiers caution that covering these artillery positions is dangerous, with constant risks from incoming fire and drone strikes.

Constant Surveillance and Vigilance

As night approaches, Russian forces maintain vigilant observation, controlling forests and monitoring enemy movements closely. Ukrainian troops, positioned mere kilometers away, attempt breakthrough actions daily.

Upcoming Risks

Tomorrow promises even greater danger, as we're invited to document Russian artillery operations firsthand—a hazardous undertaking, given the high likelihood of retaliation by Ukrainian artillery.

Commitment to Independent Reporting

Reporting directly from the Belgorod frontline, we remain committed to bringing the reality of this conflict to a global audience. Please support independent, crowdfunded journalism and subscribe for continued frontline coverage.

