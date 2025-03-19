The Dangerous Mission Begins

Shouts of "Go, go, go!" echo through the air as a group of soldiers rushes forward. "Sht, sht, sh*t!" – the urgency in voices signals the danger they are facing. 15 minutes earlier, the patrol had spotted a potential Ukrainian military position, and now they were moving in to investigate.

Exploring the Abandoned Fortification

Upon arrival, the soldiers notice familiar symbols – Ukrainian markings on the walls. There is no doubt: this was a fortified Ukrainian position. "Can we go inside?" one soldier asks. But it's dangerous – there could be booby traps, tripwires, or even hidden enemies.

Inside, a strong odor immediately grabs attention. "There is a specific smell," one soldier remarks. An experienced fighter quickly realizes that bodies might be decomposing in the basement.

Signs of Battle

Everything inside suggests that the place was used for fortification – moved furniture, barricaded windows, and traces of uniforms. However, there are no clear signs of heavy fighting. "It looks like they didn’t hold their defense here," a soldier notes, pointing out the lack of bullet casings or firefight evidence.

The soldiers also find camouflage gear used by Ukrainian fighters. "They disguised themselves as our troops," one of them explains, emphasizing that the enemy attempted to blend in with Russian forces.

Graffiti and Nazi Symbols

On the walls, the soldiers discover various writings and symbols, including "14*88" and "88". They recognize these as Nazi symbols and highlight that many of their opponents adhere to radical ideologies.

"They take 'Mein Kampf' as their Bible," one soldier comments.

Incoming Threat – Drone Attack

Suddenly, an urgent warning is given: "Drone! Run!". The soldiers scatter immediately, seeking cover from an enemy UAV that could transmit their coordinates for an artillery strike.

"We have just a few minutes before they send another drone!" – a soldier warns. "If they identify our location, they'll call in artillery immediately."

With escalating danger, the team makes the decision to retreat immediately.

Capturing an Abandoned Ukrainian Armored Vehicle

During their withdrawal, the soldiers spot an abandoned Ukrainian armored vehicle. One of them speculates that it could be a Bushmaster, Stryker, or Kozak. "I’m not sure exactly what type of vehicle this is. Comment below if you know!" – the journalist says.

Conclusion and Mission Wrap-Up

The team successfully documents the abandoned Ukrainian positions, but the threat remains – enemy drones continue to scan the area, and a new attack could come at any moment.

