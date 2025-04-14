Russian Secret "Lancet" Drone Hits Ukraine Army Hard on Kursk-Sumy Border Frontline

On the volatile frontier where Russia’s Kursk region meets Ukraine’s Sumy region, I embedded with Russian forces to get a rare look at the drone technology shaping the modern battlefield. In my latest video report, I go behind the scenes with the “Veteran” brigade to witness how the setup, deployment, and real-world action should be of two major Russian unmanned aerial systems: the reconnaissance ZALA and the now-infamous kamikaze drone known as the Lancet.

Lightweight and Lethal: Eyes in the Sky

We started with a hands-on look at the ZALA Z-16, a lightweight reconnaissance UAV made from plastic and carbon fiber. Despite its modest build, this drone is a key asset in constant surveillance operations. “It’s incredibly light—surprisingly so,” I noted as I examined the structure.

Commander "Dobrynya," who guided us through the setup, explained the drone’s extensive role: “We use it all the time. This is the best tool we have.” With a flight time of up to three hours and a maximum range of 100 kilometers, the ZALA can locate and differentiate between real targets and dummies, a critical skill in an environment where deception is common. Operators like Dobrynya work 24/7 in rotating shifts to ensure uninterrupted reconnaissance coverage.

Enter the Lancet: Russia’s Loitering Munition

The second half of our report focused on a much more destructive tool—the Lancet drone, sometimes referred to as the “X-wing” due to its configuration. Unlike the ZALA, the Lancet is a kamikaze drone—it doesn’t return. Once it locks on a target, it hits and destroys.

“The Lancet is not reconnaissance,” Dobrynya clarified. “It’s made for one purpose—to kill.” This drone is equipped with onboard sensors and an intelligent self-guidance system that enables it to track and destroy high-value targets with precision. Its payload capacity of up to 5.5 kg allows for different types of munitions—high-explosive fragmentation or cumulative—depending on the mission.

What sets the Lancet apart from standard FPV drones is its extended operational range. “The Lancet can strike deeper into enemy positions—farther than fiber-optic-controlled drones,” Dobrynya said. Its lightweight construction of plastic and carbon makes it agile, while a pneumatic catapult powered by a car compressor launches it into the sky.

Real Combat Footage and Frontline Deployment

In the video, we not only show the technical setup of these drones but also exclusive footage from the field of the Lancet in action—hitting Ukrainian army positions with deadly accuracy. From behind-the-scenes to battlefield execution, viewers see the entire operational flow.

Our guide Andrey, known by his callsign "Kon," showed us their mobile ground control station: “We use one station to track targets and another to guide the Lancet.” This setup allows for coordinated attacks with a high success rate.

Independent War Journalism from the Ground

This report is part of my ongoing independent, crowdfunded coverage of the Russian-Ukrainian war. On the ground in conflict zones, I aim to show the real situations that mainstream media often ignores or distorts.

If you find value in uncensored, direct reporting from the front lines, please consider supporting my work via the link on the screen or in the video description. You can also subscribe to my free Substack blog (linked in the pinned comment), where I share extended analysis and behind-the-scenes stories not covered on YouTube.

This is just one of many reports to come from the Russian-Ukrainian front. Stay tuned, like, share, and subscribe. More ground-level truth is on the way.

