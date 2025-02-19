Scott Ritter on the Future of the Russia-Ukraine War

The conflict in Ukraine has been one of the most geopolitically charged and consequential wars of the modern era. As new shifts emerge on the global stage, questions linger about what lies ahead for Russia, Ukraine, the United States, and NATO. To get a deeper perspective on these unfolding events, I sat down with former Marine Corps intelligence officer and weapons inspector Scott Ritter for a no-holds-barred discussion on the realities of the war and the future of global power dynamics.

Scott Ritter has spent decades analyzing U.S. military strategy, arms control, and global security. His experience as a UN weapons inspector in Iraq, a Cold War intelligence officer, and a long-time observer of Russian affairs gives him a unique lens through which to assess the current crisis.

From his early days inspecting nuclear arms in the Soviet Union to his role in exposing U.S. manipulation in Iraq, Ritter has never shied away from speaking the hard truths. And now, he’s doing it again—this time about Ukraine, NATO, and the shifting balance of power in Europe.

The Endgame in Ukraine

As we begin the interview, Ritter wastes no time in cutting through the mainstream narratives. The idea that Ukraine could return to its 2014 borders, he says, was never realistic—not before, not now, and not in the future.

💬 “The Secretary of Defense of the United States has already said that reclaiming the pre-2014 borders of Ukraine is an ‘unrealistic objective.’ That’s Washington’s way of saying, ‘this war is lost.’”

The war, according to Ritter, has reached a turning point. Ukraine’s military has suffered devastating losses, and its Western backers are quietly walking away. Even key Ukrainian figures—like Kiev’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko—are openly talking about ‘painful compromises’ to end the war.

And then there’s Trump.

Donald Trump, he argues, represents a total shift in U.S. policy—one that NATO and Europe must now reckon with. Trump has signaled that he wants to bring Russia back to the G7 and pivot U.S. focus away from Europe and toward China and domestic issues.

💬 “Trump is not interested in prolonging the war. He is interested in stabilizing Europe so that America can leave.”

But how does that happen?

The Negotiation Nobody Wants to Talk About

One of the most explosive points in our discussion was Ritter’s forecast for the future of Ukraine’s borders. He believes the war will end not with total victory for either side, but through a series of brutal, politically difficult negotiations.

💬 “There will be tough compromises on both sides. The question is: what does Russia want, and what is it willing to settle for?”

Potential Outcomes According to Ritter

✅ Russia will secure all of Donetsk and Luhansk. The fighting won’t stop until the entire Donbass is firmly under Russian control.

✅ Ukraine will NOT regain Crimea. That’s off the table permanently.

✅ Russia may demand territorial adjustments in Kharkov. A redefined border could emerge as part of the final deal.

✅ Ukraine might retain some of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. But only in exchange for guarantees that it remains demilitarized and politically neutral.

💬 “Is it in Russia’s interest to fight for every inch of the right bank of Kherson? Probably not. If they can trade land in Zaporizhzhia or Kharkov for a long-term security deal, they might consider it.”

Of course, any suggestion of territorial compromise will be a hard sell to the Russian people. But history, Ritter reminds us, is full of border adjustments and political agreements that have reshaped nations.

The Death of NATO: Munich 2025

Perhaps the most shocking claim from Ritter was his declaration that NATO is effectively dead—and that the Munich Security Conference of 2025 will be remembered as the event that killed it.

💬 “This was the moment when Europe realized the U.S. is leaving. The father-son relationship between America and Europe is over. NATO is collapsing.”

Why? Because Europe now faces two brutal realities:

1️⃣ The U.S. is not going to bankroll European security anymore. Trump has made it clear: Europe must defend itself.

2️⃣ There is no European alternative to NATO. The EU cannot fund, organize, or sustain a military alliance strong enough to replace NATO.

This means that Europe will be forced into new security arrangements—ones that may include negotiations with Russia. A peace deal in Ukraine isn’t just about ending the war—it’s about reshaping the entire security structure of Europe.

💬 “Europe is realizing Ukraine is an anchor around its neck. It has to go. And that means dealing with Moscow on Moscow’s terms.”

What Comes Next?

If Ritter is right, the coming months will be defined by hard choices:

🛑 Ukraine will have to accept that NATO membership is permanently off the table.

📉 Europe will have to face the reality that American military support is fading.

📝 Trump and Putin will enter into serious negotiations about Europe’s security order.

And the U.S.? It will shift its focus to China and the Pacific, leaving Europe to clean up its own mess.

💬 “For the first time in decades, the U.S. is looking for an exit strategy from Europe. The question is: will Europe survive the transition?”

Final Thoughts

Scott Ritter’s analysis presents a stark but realistic vision of the future. Ukraine will not win this war. NATO is weakening. And the U.S. is repositioning itself for a new era of global power competition.

The war in Ukraine is not just a military conflict—it is the collapse of an old world order and the painful birth of a new one.

💬 “Reality is taking over.”

The only question left: is the West ready for it?

