Where the Frontlines Collide

I’m Patrick Lancaster, reporting from the frontlines in Russia’s Kursk region, right on the border with Ukraine’s Sumy region — where Russian and Ukrainian forces clash head-on. Here at "ground zero," where bullets whistle overhead and bomb-laden drones hunt anything that moves, I’m once again risking my life to show you the truth.



A Mission of Evacuation Under Fire

As soon as we arrived, there was incoming fire — a Ukrainian drone hovered above us, and fighters from the Akhmat special forces opened fire on it. That was just the beginning. We were heading straight to the frontline to evacuate civilians — elderly people and women trapped in this war zone with nowhere to turn.

Destroyed NATO Equipment and Constant Danger

We drove past the charred remains of NATO-supplied weapons — including an American Abrams tank destroyed by Russian forces. This area is extremely dangerous. Any moment, a kamikaze drone could strike from the sky. Smoke still rose from the battlefield, and the scent of destruction was heavy in the air.

Stories of Loss and Improvised Burials

In one village, we found civilians who had been killed — elderly people, women — their bodies still in basements and yards. One woman told us how, under Ukrainian occupation, her grandmother and grandfather were killed and buried right in their garden. There was no other choice. The fighting was that close to their home.

Life Under Occupation

The women and children we evacuated spoke of what life was like under Ukrainian forces. They said some soldiers treated them "normally," but others — looted, threatened, and abused them. People lived in constant fear. One woman said they were thrown face down on the ground, believing they would be executed right then and there.

The Drone Strike That Nearly Ended Everything

Then came the moment that nearly ended everything. A drone appeared overhead again. Shouts rang out: "Enemy drone! It’s armed!" We scrambled for cover. I prayed. I truly thought it was over. The drone dropped dangerously close. It clearly identified us — we had cameras, and press vests — but that didn’t matter. It was hunting us. The explosion hit just meters away. This was the closest I’ve ever come to being killed by a drone.

A Narrow Escape and Mission Accomplished

But I’m still here. And this report is the result of putting my life on the line — for you. To tell the truth.

We made it back to Sudzha, where Akhmat fighters handed off the elderly evacuees to safety. These men don’t just fight — they risk everything daily to save lives. I’m deeply thankful to them.

This was one of the most dangerous assignments yet. But there’s more to come. Thank God we survived. Now we move forward.

