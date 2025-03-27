Sure! Here's the English translation of the article in your style:

I’m Patrick Lancaster, and today I’ve got a special update from the front lines near the village of Suze in the Kursk region of Russia.

During our field reporting, we came across something quite remarkable — a Swedish military MRE (Meal Ready to Eat). The packaging clearly reads "Sweden," and the contents list includes granola mix, beef stroganoff with rice and mushrooms. This is a standard Swedish ration — potentially used by Swedish mercenaries or volunteers, or maybe even Ukrainian soldiers. We can’t say for sure, but the fact that it’s here tells a lot

This area was under Ukrainian control for seven months. Now that Russian forces have retaken the territory, what’s left behind paints a picture — foreign gear being used deep inside Russian territory.

And that’s not all. We also found a Western-supplied gas mask. It’s a chemical-biological protective mask labeled in English — M61 model, with a lot number AV01012009, likely manufactured in 2009. Without a doubt, this is a NATO-standard protective mask that was used by Ukrainian forces and whoever was supporting them here in Kursk.

These discoveries are more proof that Ukraine is receiving not just weapons but also Western-supplied gear, rations, and protective equipment — and that it’s being used even in the interior regions of Russia.

Some details from the Swedish MRE:

On site, we opened up the ration and found:

Coffee

Granola mix

Strawberry milkshake

Beef stroganoff with rice and mushrooms

Orzo-style pasta

Apple juice powder

Tropical energy drink

High-energy bars

Candy

Napkins and disinfectant wipes

It’s clearly a standard Swedish MRE. We even found a serial number on the packaging: M0827705010. If anyone can identify the exact manufacturer or trace this further — drop a comment below.

Now, ironically, these rations will be eaten by Russian soldiers right here in the Kursk region of Russia.

