I'm Patrick Lancaster, and we have a lot of breaking news.

It has been announced that Ukraine has agreed to President Trump's proposal for a total ceasefire. Zelensky has abandoned the idea of an air and sea-only ceasefire and has instead agreed to a full 30-day ceasefire across the entire front line.

Trump stated that if Russia agrees to this deal, "we are already 75% of the way to peace." The question is, will Russia agree?

From Russia’s perspective, the situation looks different. Moscow is making significant gains on the battlefield. Ukrainian forces are losing ground rapidly, especially in the Kursk region, where Russian forces have entered Sudzha. Reports indicate that the Russian flag has been raised near the city’s administrative building. Every day, multiple villages and towns are falling under Russian control, with Western-supplied weapons left behind by retreating Ukrainian troops.

But it’s not just the Kursk region. Russian forces are advancing in the Kharkov region, crossing the Oskol River, and taking control of territories in Donetsk. Russian authorities have also claimed that all the islands in the Dnipro River in the Kherson region are now under their control.

Should Russia Accept the Ceasefire?

The main question is whether agreeing to this ceasefire is strategically beneficial for Russia. Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov has openly questioned the logic behind such a decision, stating:

"Why would we give Ukraine time to rearm instead of securing a long-lasting peace?"

Moscow’s conditions remain unchanged. Ukraine must completely withdraw its forces from Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions within their full administrative borders as they existed at the time of their incorporation into Ukraine. Only after this will Russia agree to an immediate ceasefire and negotiations.

Russia has repeatedly stated this position since 2022. Back then, the message was clear: "Leave Donetsk and Lugansk, and there will be peace." Ukraine refused, and now the situation has only worsened for them.

The U.S. and its allies continue to support Ukraine, but for how long will they insist on their conditions? How far is Ukraine willing to go in this conflict?

Hope for Peace

Everyone wants the war to end. Every day, people are dying—sons, fathers, husbands. We hope the fighting stops as soon as possible.

I will continue to report from the ground and bring independent coverage of what’s happening. If I don’t show you, no one else will.

The war is heating up, but we hope it cools down soon.

