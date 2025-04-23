In my new, powerful video report from an undisclosed location near the Russian-Ukrainian frontline, I spoke directly with former Ukrainian soldiers—now defectors fighting alongside Russian forces (“For Ukraine” as they put it) —who had a clear and candid message for U.S. President Donald Trump.

Filmed during my recent visit to a training ground close to frontline combat, these soldiers, who (Some but not all) were once Ukrainian prisoners of war, had a unique perspective on the conflict and a specific appeal to Trump to intervene and stop the war.

Colonel Gubin, known as Batya Kharkovsky, leader of "The Detachment Named After Maxim Krivonos," took this opportunity to address Trump directly:

“Donald, you're a good guy! Come here to visit us! There's a prejudice in the West against Russians—as if we hate Americans and Europeans. It’s absolutely not true. Regular people from Europe and America have the same needs, worries about their future, children, and work as we do.”

Colonel Gubin further added a personal invitation:

“If I could speak with Trump as a regular American, I'd say, ‘Donald, come here! We'll go to banya and make shashlyk! We'll visit beautiful women,’ just to look at them, of course!”

Yet beyond hospitality, the Colonel had a serious message about ending the conflict:

“Trump understands that war ends badly for the whole world. There’s no need to continue this war. It could've ended earlier if America hadn’t pumped Ukraine with weapons.”

Other soldiers echoed similar sentiments. A soldier representing his detachment passionately stated:

“The pointless bloodshed must stop. They need to sit down and negotiate.”

Another soldier explicitly reminded Trump of his own claims:

“If I spoke with Donald Trump face-to-face, I’d ask him to end this conflict finally. He said he could stop it, and if he does, we'd respect him 100%.”

These messages from defectors offer rare insight into a perspective rarely shown by mainstream Western media. My intention, as an independent crowdfunded journalist, is to bring you unfiltered truths from both sides of the frontlines, allowing you to form your own opinions based on diverse voices.

As I emphasized in my video report: Don't accept just one narrative. Think outside the box, see things from different perspectives, and understand the complexities of this conflict from those directly impacted by it.

